Jason Donovan is reportedly confirmed as a contestant for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice.

According to reports, the former Neighbours star has joined the ITV show’s 2021 series – ten years after competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor, 52, also previously took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2006.

Jason Donovan is rumoured to join Dancing On Ice 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Jason Donovan joining Dancing On Ice?

A source told The Sun: “Jason is a great signing for the show as he has plenty of star power.

“He knows how to dance but if he thinks it’ll be any help once he’s on the ice he has another thing coming.

“He’s hoping to rank higher in this show than he did on Strictly, he just needs to find out if he can stay upright once he has his skates on.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Jason’s rep for comment.

The Neighbours legend previously took part in Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As well as his work on Ramsay Street, Jason has appeared in several musicals including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The Aussie star also enjoyed a three year romance with former Neighbours co-star Kylie Minogue in the 80s.

Who else is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021?

Despite the series being months away, there’s already speculation over which celebs will be taking to the ice.

Last month, it was revealed presenter Denise van Outen had “signed a £40,000 deal” with the ITV show.

Dancing On Ice is set to return to screens next year (Credit: ITV)

A source told the Daily Star newspaper: “After some top secret negotiations, Denise was offered the chance to take part and she jumped at the chance.

“She’s signed a deal worth £40,000. Bosses are thrilled to have her on board. They know she will give it her all in training and be popular with viewers.”

Wayne Bridge is also in the line-up, while former TOWIE star James Argent is reportedly in advanced talks.

