Dancing On Ice has confirmed Jason Donovan is the fifth contestant doing next year’s series.

The I’m A Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed his signing on Thursday’s This Morning with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The former Neighbours star said he “felt like why not” about doing the programme.

Jason Donovan is doing Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Jason Donovan say about Dancing On Ice?

He added to Holly and Phil: “I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be fun.

“I’m looking forward to see you guys.”

Stage ✅

Screen ✅

Ice 🎉 Welcome to the class of 2021 @JDonOfficial! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/gfMwV6QXxk — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier today, former Coronation Street actress Faye Brookes was announced as the fourth contestant.

Appearing on Lorraine, Faye said: “Finally the news is out, I’m so excited!”

She added: “This is the first time I think people are just going to see me not being a character, not hiding behind anything, just Faye.

“I have a little [experience]. My dad used to play ice hockey and when we were kids it was something we did often.

“There was no official lessons, it was just to have fun and a bit of a weekend activity with the family.”

Faye Brookes confirmed her appearance on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Who else is doing Dancing On Ice?

On Wednesday, Denise Van Outen was confirmed as the third contestant.

She appeared on Loose Women and said: “As I’ve got older, I’m more fearful.

“I’m not as confident on the ice as I would have been if I was younger.”

Speaking about possible injuries, the star added: “I am worried about injuries but I’ve been reassured. The pro skaters do look after you.”

Joining Jason, Faye and Denise will be Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant.

Joe Warren-Plant is doing Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Myleene Klass will be competing on next year’s series.

She wrote on Twitter: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!

“My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice.”

In addition, the star added: “Anyway, I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like J.Lo.”

