Dancing on Ice hopeful Jason Donovan has been compared to the show’s 2019 winner James Jordan.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean made the comments during a chat with Entertainment Daily and a host of other media.

They told ED! Jason wants to do “everything right” and added that he’s like James “in that way”.

Dancing on Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield also joined the chat.

Jason Donovan has been likened to previous Dancing on Ice winner James Jordan (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing on Ice judges Jayne and Chris say about Jason Donovan?

Although they refused to back a winner, it seems the Winter Olympians might have inadvertently done so during our chat.

Jayne has previously said picking a winner was like “picking your favourite child”.

And it appears former Neighbours star Jason could be that child.

Holly said: “Jason Donovan is no stranger to a stage and performing so that bit he’s got, but because he’s such a perfectionist he’s putting himself under a huge amount of pressure.”

Jayne agreed.

“I think he does want to get everything absolute right.

“He’s a bit similar to James Jordan in that way in that they have to get it perfect and if not they get frustrated with themselves.

“But as a great singer, performer and entertainer, he’ll want to be just as good on the ice as well.”

James won the show back in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

When did James Jordan win Dancing on Ice?

James won the series back in the winter of 2019.

He was partnered with pro skater Alexandra Schauman.

And, as luck would have it, Jason is also partnered with Alexandra!

Who else is struggling in training?

Phillip revealed that Denise Van Outen is also finding getting to grips with the ice tough.

“I think Denise thought she might be a better dancer but the skating has caused a bit of an issue,” he said.

Chris added: “Denise has done everything in showbiz and she’s an amazing, talented entertainer.

“But you strap some blades to your feet and put yourself on slippy stuff and it’s a whole new board game but you’ve got to learn those basics of skating.

“And I think Denise has found that challenging.

“She wants to do everything she can do on the stage or the ballroom but bringing it to the ice is another challenge.”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV this Sunday ((January 17) at 6pm.

