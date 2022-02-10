Dancing On Ice deaths: A tribute to the stars of the ITV show we’ve loved and lost

ITV skating show Dancing On Ice has seen many famous contestants wow the judges over the years.

However, sadly, there are a handful of stars who’ve taken part in the show that are no longer with us.

Here, in the wake of former pro skater Sean Rice’s death, we pay tribute to all the Dancing On Ice cast and crew who’ve sadly died over the years.

Dancing On Ice stars have rushed to pay tribute to skater Sean Rice (Credit: ITV)

What Dancing On Ice star died?

Former DOI professional skater Sean Rice died in January at the age of just 49.

His cause of death hasn’t yet been revealed.

ITV came under fire for failing to pay tribute to Sean on the live show immediately after his death on Sunday (January 16).

The show did, however, air a tribute skate to Sean on last week’s show (February 6).

Introducing the performance, Stephen Mulhern said: “First, we’ve got a stunning performing choreographed by two of the professional skaters that they would like to dedicate to someone very special.”

Holly Willoughby added: “Former Dancing On Ice professional Sean Rice sadly passed away in January and he’ll be missed by all who knew who him. Our thoughts are with his family.

“So here with a beautiful routine dedicated to Sean, here are two of his closest friends Lukasz and Alexandra.”

The official DOI Twitter account also posted about his untimely death.

The tweet read: “We are all deeply saddened to hear this news. Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing On Ice team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Sean was on the show for two years.

He skated with former newsreader Angela Rippon in 2011 and then a year later with Alpine ski racer Chemmy Alcott.

Chemmy posted a social media tribute in the wake of his death.

She said: “Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI, has passed away.

“The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands.”

Sean Rice’s wife pays tribute

A week after the passing of her husband, Sean’s wife Jodeyne Higgins, 47, broke her silence.

Jodeyne took to Instagram Friday, January 21 to pay tribute to her late husband.

In a picture shared with her 1.5k followers, Jodeyne and Sean can be seen sitting on a log, hugging.

The 47-year-old posted a lengthy caption as she wrote a heartbreaking message to Sean.

“One week ago today you left. So much has changed since you went away,” she wrote.

“I wish heaven had visiting hours so I could tell you I love you one more time.”

“This isn’t goodbye it’s until we meet again,” she added. “Love you with all my heart forever and always.”

Boyzone star Stephen Gately – here with Ronan Keating – died in 2009 (Credit: Splash News)

Dancing On Ice deaths: Stephen Gately

Boyzone star Stephen Gately sadly died in 2009.

He died in his husband Andrew Cowles’ arms after suffering from an undiagnosed congenital heart defect.

The singer was so excited to join the 2007 series of ITV skating show Dancing on Ice.

However, he ended up placing eighth alongside his professional partner Kristina Lenko.

Westlife star Brian McFadden paid a touching tribute to Stephen before giving it a go on the ice in 2019.

He said: “I remember watching my old pal Stephen Gately on the show and when I look at Stephen doing it, I just saw how happy he was doing it and how much he loved it.

“If I could have as good a time as Stephen did doing it then I would be very happy.”

Keith Chegwin took part in Dancing On Ice twice after suffering a horrible accident in 2012 (Credit: ITV)

Keith Chegwin

TV presenter Keith Chegwin died in 2017 due to a “long-term” illness.

His family said: “He had endured a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.”

Keith is one of the few celebrities to have taken part in Dancing On Ice twice.

In 2012, Keith gave the show one of it’s nastiest ever falls.

During the first day of training, Keith took a tumble and broke his shoulder in three places and cracked three ribs.

The comedian was forced to pull out but he later rejoined the show in 2013 with his professional partner Olga Sharutenko.

However, he was unfortunately the seventh contestant to be booted off the show.

Tony Gubba was the show’s original commentator (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Original Dancing On Ice commentator Tony Gubba

Tony Gubba was the original commentator of Dancing On Ice who sadly passed away in 2013.

He commentated on eight series of DOI from 2006 to 2013, winning fans over with his tongue-in-cheek quips’

“He skates like Benny Hill chasing a chorus girl,” he remarked about Kyran Bracken.

Tony said of nightlife-loving former Manchester United footballer Lee Sharpe: “He’s not normally this active before midnight!”

Tony was just 69 at the time of his death from leukaemia.

