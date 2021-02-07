Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby stunned in a baby blue dress on tonight’s show.

The presenter joined co-star Phillip Schofield to present the latest show as the celebrities took to the ice for another week.

Before the show began, Holly shared a snap of her beautiful dress to Instagram and fans couldn’t get enough.

What did Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby say?

The star said: “Tonight on @dancingonice it’s Dance week…

“Tango, ballet, quick step all on ice… and a super special performance from Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean… my fav!”

Holly’s dress is from Safiyaa and she paired it with René Caovilla heels.

Holly’s stunning blue dress went down a treat with fans (Credit: ITV)

The mum-of-three also shared a close-up of her makeup look.

Fans couldn’t get over Holly’s look and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One person said: “Wow wow you look beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Stunning! Love this look.”

One gushed: “Wow just wow, you look absolutely stunning, beautiful, love the hair.

Fans loved Holly’s look (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Holly sparked Ofcom complaints over an outfit on the show earlier in the series.

The glam gown was low-cut and sleeveless.

Despite Holly looking stunning, some viewers took objection to the risque look.

Last month, one viewer tweeted: “Why does Holly have to flash her boobs every time. It’s a family entertainment show. I just don’t get it.”

Another added: “OK I am going to say it. Don’t really want to see the boobs out with little left to the imagination on TV, Holly Willoughby!”

Holly sparked complaints with a previous look (Credit: ITV)

Holly sparks Ofcom complaints

Ofcom said it received 52 objections to Holly’s dress.

However, many people defended the gown as one said: “Just heard that Ofcom has had complaints about @hollywills dress on Dancing On Ice.

“Frankly if I looked that good, I’d wear that dress to school pick up, supermarket shopping, and answering the door to all delivery drivers.”

