Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby stuns fans with blue dress

Holly's look went down a treat with fans

By Rebecca Carter

Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby stunned in a baby blue dress on tonight’s show.

The presenter joined co-star Phillip Schofield to present the latest show as the celebrities took to the ice for another week.

Before the show began, Holly shared a snap of her beautiful dress to Instagram and fans couldn’t get enough.

What did Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby say?

The star said: “Tonight on @dancingonice it’s Dance week…

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby sparks more Ofcom complaints over dress

“Tango, ballet, quick step all on ice… and a super special performance from Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean… my fav!”

Holly’s dress is from Safiyaa and she paired it with René Caovilla heels.

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice
Holly’s stunning blue dress went down a treat with fans (Credit: ITV)

The mum-of-three also shared a close-up of her makeup look.

Fans couldn’t get over Holly’s look and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

One person said: “Wow wow you look beautiful.”

Another wrote: “Stunning! Love this look.”

One gushed: “Wow just wow, you look absolutely stunning, beautiful, love the hair.

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On ICe
Fans loved Holly’s look (Credit: ITV)

It comes after Holly sparked Ofcom complaints over an outfit on the show earlier in the series.

The glam gown was low-cut and sleeveless.

Despite Holly looking stunning, some viewers took objection to the risque look.

Last month, one viewer tweeted: “Why does Holly have to flash her boobs every time. It’s a family entertainment show. I just don’t get it.”

Another added: “OK I am going to say it. Don’t really want to see the boobs out with little left to the imagination on TV, Holly Willoughby!”

Holly Willoughby on DAncing On Ice
Holly sparked complaints with a previous look (Credit: ITV)

Holly sparks Ofcom complaints

Ofcom said it received 52 objections to Holly’s dress.

Read more: Holly Willoughby delights foot fetishists as she poses barefoot in minidress

However, many people defended the gown as one said: “Just heard that Ofcom has had complaints about @hollywills dress on Dancing On Ice.

“Frankly if I looked that good, I’d wear that dress to school pick up, supermarket shopping, and answering the door to all delivery drivers.”

Do you like Holly’s outfits for Dancing On Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

