Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby under fire for ‘inappropriate’ dress

Dancing On Ice 2022 host Holly Willoughby has come under fire for the dress she was wearing on last night’s show (Sunday, February 27).

Viewers of the show were not impressed with Holly’s dress, with some even branding it ‘inappropriate’.

Holly Willoughby’s dress last night

Holly, 40, rocked a brand new dress on last night’s edition of Dancing On Ice.

The star of This Morning was wearing a plunging pink gown, designed by award-winning fashion designer, Sassi Holford.

Holly gave her 7.6 million Instagram followers an early look at the dress yesterday with a gorgeous snap.

“It’s props week tonight on @dancingonice … always a tricky one for our skaters,” she captioned the post.

“Also our very own @otimabuse dances for us and from watching rehearsals you are in for something special! See you on @itv at 6:30…,” she wrote.

Holly’s dress picked up a warm reception on Instagram, however, viewers who took to Twitter had other opinions.

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say about Holly’s dress?

Holly’s dress was slammed by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers of the show were not impressed with Holly’s dress.

“So Holly has them out as does Bianca Gascoigne… I thought this was a family show!!” one viewer tweeted.

Another wrote: “The female host and judges need to remember this is a family show and less showing of their breasts would be greatly appreciated.”

“I’ve said it before but in my opinion Holly Willoughby dresses totally wrongly for #dancingonice – a tunic style dress as opposed to a ball gown would be more appropriate!” a third wrote.

However, not everyone hated Holly’s dress. Her followers on Instagram were full of praise for it.

“You look incredible Holly!!” one of her followers said.

“Is it fairytale princess week again? J’adore!” another said.

“Love the dress you look stunning,” a third wrote.

What else happened on Dancing On Ice 2022 last night?

Sally and Matt were the latest to leave the competition (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on the show, it was the end of the line for a sixth celebrity.

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and her skating partner Matt Evers were the latest couple to leave the competition.

Their performance to You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real), using a salon chair as a prop, saw them pick up a score of 25.5. This put them bottom on the night.

On the other end of the leaderboard were Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, who picked up a perfect 40.0!

Sally and Matt went up against Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard in the skate-off. However, it was Kye and Tippy who survived to see another week on the show.

“I have had the time of my life I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved doing the show,” Sally said as her fate was sealed.

“Matt you’ve been such a strength to me and I’ve loved every second with you,” she told her co-star.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday, March 6 at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

