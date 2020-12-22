Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby couldn’t contain her laughter as she messed around with Phillip Schofield in the show’s latest promo.

The 39-year-old presenter was left giggling as the two attempted to hit the high note from the much-loved Christmas carol, Ding Dong Merrily on High.

However, their attempt didn’t go to plan as Holly soon collapsed on the floor with laughter.

Is it even Christmas without @Schofe and @hollywills serenading you with a classic Christmas carol? 🎄😂 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/2XiU861b8j — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) December 22, 2020

Dancing On Ice: Why was Holly Willoughby in hysterics?

The promo clip for the upcoming series got off to a funny start.

Dressed in tinsel and reindeer antlers, Phillip, 58, declared: “It’s time to murder another carol!”

Holly joked: “Don’t say that! I think this is secretly the moment you’ve been looking forward to.”

The mum-of-three poked fun at her singing abilities, comparing herself to West End star Phillip.

Holly Willoughby couldn’t contain her laughter in a Dancing On Ice promo clip (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She said: “I’m not a West End star like you, but I can naturally pull the notes out of the bag.”

As the pair began to sing, Holly soon got the giggles and fell to the floor after attempting to hit the song’s high note.

The moment left Phil in hysterics while his co-star was busy laughing to herself.

She said: “Who am I trying to kid!”

Phillip Schofield joined Holly in the trailer (Credit: ITV)

What date does Dancing On Ice start?

The hit ITV series will return to screens on January 17 2021.

The transmission date was previously revealed in the show’s recent trailer, which gave a first glimpse of the new batch of contestants in costume with their pro dancer partners.

In the new clip, contestants Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound, Billie Shepherd, Lady LeShurr and Rebekah Vardy all featured.

Other contestants include, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, Jason Donovan, Faye Brookes, Joe-Warren Plant and Myleene Klass.

Holly attempted to sing Ding Dong Merrily on High (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly’s family heartache at Christmas

It hasn’t been completely easy for Holly in recent days, after it was revealed the star won’t be spending Christmas with her older sister Kelly.

Announcing the devastating news on Instagram, Kelly said: “So sad I can’t be with my @hollywilloughby for the first time in 40 years.

“Thinking of everyone who can’t be with their favourite people this Christmas. It’s beyond heartbreaking. Do something now to try and keep your head straight.”

The post didn’t go unnoticed by the presenter, who commented a broken heart emoji.

