Dancing On Ice viewers think Holly, Phil and judges were ‘disappointed’ by Joe Swash’s win

Viewers of Dancing On Ice are convinced Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and the judges were "disappointed" by Joe Swash's win.

During last night's final, Joe was crowed the winner after beating Perri Kiely and Libby Clegg.

Libby finished in third place and Joe and Perri went on to perform the Bolero, Torvill and Dean's legendary Olympics 1984 routine.

Joe was crowned the winner last night (Credit: ITV)

Both performances were praised by the judges and hosts Holly and Phillip went on to reveal the winner.

As Joe's name was announced by Phil, he said: "Honestly, this is the most amazing experience and to share it with Al..." as he lifted her up.

Joe has come so far and I've genuinely made a friend for life with Joe, he's my brother.

Phil was heard saying to Perri: "Everybody thought you'd got this in the bag."

Perri said: "I honestly feel I gave everything I wanted to.

"Joe has come so far and I've genuinely made a friend for life with Joe, he's my brother. I love you mate."

Viewers were divided over the result (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, with some people claiming they thought the hosts and judges looked "displeased".

One person said: "The judges couldn't look any more displeased than Phil was announcing Joe as the winner you deserved it Joe. You've went through the toughest challenges and nailed it."

Another wrote: "Did Phil look disappointed when announcing that Joe had won?"

A third added: "Couldn't Phil or the judges at least look happy for Joe. Good god. Started off as a complete unsteady skater and has become the amazing skater he is. This is what this competition is all about. Deserving winners."

The judges couldn't look any more displeased than Phil was announcing Joe as the winners 🤣 you deserved it Joe. You've went through the toughest challenges and nailed it. #mywinner #DancingOnIce — ClaireB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇹🇳 (@C_Bahr1) March 8, 2020

Did Phil look disappointed when announcing that Joe had won 🤔#DancingOnIce — Norman 🙈 (@Oddsox_) March 8, 2020

Couldn't Phil or the judges at least look happy for Joe. Good god. Started off as a complete unsteady skater and has become the amazing skater he is. This is what this competition is all about. Deserving winners #DancingOnIce — Lois Bloomfield (@BloomfieldLois) March 8, 2020

The result divided many, with some saying they thought Perri deserved to win after his incredible backflip on the ice during one of his routines.

One person said: "Perri was outstanding... gutted with the result. Well done to Joe but Perri was the best. Backflip! I mean come on."

Another wrote: "Totally didn’t expect that! Perri did a backflip and he still didn’t win."

But others were over the moon to see Joe take the crown.

One person tweeted: "Joe Swash has had no dance background, no idea or practice on how to balance or trick or lift at all. To have his journey was beyond me! Well done, truly deserved!"

'Skip To The Good Bit'? That was ALL the good bit! 👏 And we finally got a backflip! Just an incredible skate by @perrikiely & @TheVanessaBauer (plus our lovely Pros!) #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/nGNoHOmHcw — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) March 8, 2020

Another gushed: "Well done @realjoeswash it was very much deserved, you were by far the most improved skater, taking nothing away from Perri but Joe deserved."

