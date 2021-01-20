Dancing On Ice has been hit by Ofcom complaints after Rufus Hound made a political comment on the show.

On Sunday’s launch show, comedian Rufus took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative government.

As he accepted the show’s Golden Ticket – which means he’s avoided the first public vote – Rufus claimed the government doesn’t want to feed Britain’s hungry children.

Rufus Hound divided Dancing On Ice viewers with his comment

What did Rufus Hound say on Dancing On Ice?

Rufus said: “I’ve spent most of this year not being terribly emotionally stable. Because the world stopped making sense, and this does not make more sense of it, thank you, I don’t know what is happening.”

When asked if he ever thought he’d be that emotional, Rufus replied: “Mate, we live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

Rufus bagged the Golden Ticket on Sunday's show

His comment appeared to be a reference to the ongoing row over free school meals.

Viewers fumed on Twitter, with some saying there was “no need” for Rufus to make the comment.

Meanwhile, according to Metro, 341 people complained about the first episode of the skating show.

However, the nature of the complaints remains unknown.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice and Ofcom for comment.

Rufus looked emotional after receiving the ticket

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say?

At the weekend, viewers criticised Rufus for his comments on Twitter.

One wrote: “@RufusHound no need for political comments. Hopefully it will see you kicked off #dancingonice.”

Another said Rufus should be off the show as they branded his comment “disgusting”.

However, others praised Rufus’ comment as one said: “Rufus Hound dropping a truth bomb about the Tories on prime time TV! Brilliant.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 24, at 6pm.

