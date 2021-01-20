Dancing On Ice hit by Ofcom complaints after Rufus Hound comments
TV

Dancing On Ice hit by Ofcom complaints after Rufus Hound’s controversial comments

Over 300 viewers complained to the TV watchdog about the first episode

By Rebecca Carter

Dancing On Ice has been hit by Ofcom complaints after Rufus Hound made a political comment on the show.

On Sunday’s launch show, comedian Rufus took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative government.

As he accepted the show’s Golden Ticket – which means he’s avoided the first public vote – Rufus claimed the government doesn’t want to feed Britain’s hungry children.

Rufus Hound on Dancing On Ice
Rufus Hound divided Dancing On Ice viewers with his comment (Credit: ITV)

What did Rufus Hound say on Dancing On Ice?

Rufus said: “I’ve spent most of this year not being terribly emotionally stable. Because the world stopped making sense, and this does not make more sense of it, thank you, I don’t know what is happening.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound divides viewers as political comment leaves some ‘disgusted’

When asked if he ever thought he’d be that emotional, Rufus replied: “Mate, we live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

Rufus Hound on Dancing On Ice
Rufus bagged the Golden Ticket on Sunday’s show (Credit: ITV)

His comment appeared to be a reference to the ongoing row over free school meals.

Viewers fumed on Twitter, with some saying there was “no need” for Rufus to make the comment.

Meanwhile, according to Metro, 341 people complained about the first episode of the skating show.

However, the nature of the complaints remains unknown.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice and Ofcom for comment.

Rufus Hound on DOI
Rufus looked emotional after receiving the ticket (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say?

At the weekend, viewers criticised Rufus for his comments on Twitter.

One wrote: “@RufusHound no need for political comments. Hopefully it will see you kicked off #dancingonice.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Joe-Warren Plant ‘should have been in skate-off after fall,’ say viewers

Another said Rufus should be off the show as they branded his comment “disgusting”.

However, others praised Rufus’ comment as one said: “Rufus Hound dropping a truth bomb about the Tories on prime time TV! Brilliant.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 24, at 6pm.

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Susanna Reid dress: GMB host divides fans with ‘revealing’ outfit as it’s labelled ‘inappropriate’
The Chase Jenny Ryan, Bradley Walsh and Nicola
The Chase: Teacher contestant facing Jenny Ryan shocks viewers with school question blunder
Jeremy Clarkson Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? host Jeremy Clarkson divides viewers as some brand him ‘rude’
Carol Vorderman posts cryptic message as she very pointedly says no to Loose Women return
caroline catz itv documentary coronavirus
Who narrates Outbreak: The Virus That Shook the World? Caroline Catz from Doc Martin!
lockdown end date
Lockdown end date set for ‘Good Friday at the earliest’ after Britain suffers deadliest day