Dancing On Ice professional Hamish Gaman has finally broken his silence after dropping out of this year’s show.

The 37-year-old skater was paired with Faye Brookes before sustaining an injury to his hand.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (February 18), Hamish shared his heartbreak over having to leave the ITV reality series.

Dancing On Ice: What did Hamish Gaman say?

His departure marks the second time the skating pro has been forced to withdraw from the show.

Alongside the post, Hamish shared a series of clips of himself and Faye performing complicating moves.

He captioned the post: “I’m heartbroken that I’ll no longer be skating with @faye_brookes on @dancingonice.

“I’m so grateful that I don’t need any surgery on my finger, but if I stay in the show I could have an accident and make my injury much worse (it is series 13).”

Dancing On Ice star Hamish Gaman has broken his silence (Credit: ITV)

DOI star praises partner Faye Brookes

Hamish went on to praise his celebrity partner Faye, who he called an “incredible skater”.

In addition, he said: “Coaching Faye for 4+ months has been a privilege and I’m so proud of the incredible skater that she’s become.

I’m heartbroken that I’ll no longer be skating with Faye Brookes.

“I remember her being scared of skating backwards and wondering if she’d ever be able to do a 3-turn or backward crossover. Faye, you’ve come so far and achieved so much.”

Hamish continued: “The first two videos are the lifts that Faye and I were going to do in our next routine. Our song choice was Into the Unknown from Frozen 2. Faye and I were so excited to skate to this song together.

“I can’t wait for the pubs to finally reopen so that Faye, @iamjustjoe, @ameliaskating, and I can all go for a pint. Faye, your friendship and support means the world to me. Thank you for everything.”

The skating star admitted he was ‘heartbroken’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did people say about the post?

The post was met to a string of supportive comments, with James Jordan saying: “In my opinion, you were both one of the best partnerships ever.”

Vanessa Bauer added: “This makes me so sad. Everyone needs to remember in the coming weeks how much work YOU put into making @faye_brookes the skater that she is.

“You two can be so proud of the partnership/friendship you have.”

Hamish sustained a hand injury (Credit: ITV)

Why did Hamish Gaman quit Dancing On Ice?

Hamish was forced to withdraw from this year’s DOI after sustaining a finger injury.

An ITV spokesperson told ED!: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman has had to withdraw from the competition. We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

However, according to a tabloid report, he left the series soon after a talk with producers over the couple’s next performance.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street star Faye will now skate with pro Matt Evers.

