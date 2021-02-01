Dancing On Ice star Graham Bell left the competition last night after landing in the skate-off.

On Sunday’s show, the former Olympic skier faced the dreaded skate-off with fellow contestant Rebekah Vardy.

However, the judges chose to send home Graham and professional partner Karina Manta.

Graham left Dancing On Ice last night (Credit: ITV)

What did Graham Bell say about leaving Dancing On Ice?

All four judges chose to save Rebekah and her partner Andy Buchanan over Graham.

Graham said: “I felt like we’ve got a lot more, technical skating and good skating, but hey-ho.

“I think I will use [the skating] in the future. I’m not going to quit skating.”

Viewers say Graham was “robbed” (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Viewers were divided over Graham’s exit, with many saying he should have stayed over Rebekah.

One person said on Twitter: “Graham was robbed! He’s a better skater than Rebekah.”

Another wrote: “@skigrahambell you were robbed. Loved your skate off. I had a tear in my eye too.”

One added: “Once again there is clearly an agenda going on here. Vardy should be going home! Graham was robbed!”

Others agree with the judges

However, others think the judges made the right decision.

One tweeted: “It’s the right choice for me, there’s still more to come from Rebekah so well done.

Rebekah saved by the judges (Credit: ITV)

“Unlucky Graham. Did well with the routine.”

Another said: “Rebekah stepped UP. Graham’s performance was FLAT. Right decision.”

What has Rebekah said?

On Monday, Rebekah shared a video to her Instagram as she thanked fans for their support.

She said: “We’re back on the ice. So grateful to be able to be here and put in 100 per cent effort for this week’s performance.”

Andy added: “Thanks to everybody who gave beautiful comments online, and the ones who voted for us. We’ll bring it more this week.”

