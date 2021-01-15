Dancing on Ice hopeful Graham Bell has spoken exclusively to Entertainment Daily about partner Yebin Mok’s recent accident.

He revealed he feels “massively guilty” about the incident, which saw him trip and Yebin land on top of his blade.

DOI host Phillip Schofield revealed that the blade cut so deep the tendon in her leg was exposed.

Graham revealed: “I feel massively guilty. You don’t want anyone to get hurt on your watch.”

Yebin is doing ‘fine’ after her Dancing on Ice accident, Graham revealed (Credit: ITV)

Graham Bell issues update after Dancing on Ice accident

Former Olympic skier Graham added: “I’m used to hurting myself, that’s kind of standard with the territory as a ski racer.

“But I very rarely hurt other people, and never intentionally. But you feel guilty, I feel really guilty.”

Speaking about Yebin’s recovery, he said she’s doing “fine” and her “pain level is low”.

“She said it’s nowhere near the pain level she’s had to deal with when she’s been injured before,” Graham told ED!, “which is good.”

He expects Yebin to be back in week four, adding: “Fingers crossed.”

He doesn’t want to let Yebin down

Graham said that now he is determined to stay in the show until Yebin is back.

“I’m not going to be the first to leave. I’m not even thinking that’s an option. That’s not going to happen, no,” he said.

“My added motivation is to stay in the show till Yebin’s back and not let her down.”

Graham is now skating with a new pro, Karina Mantras, in Yebin’s absence.

And the one-time Olympian said it’s “weird” training with someone else.

“Karina’s lovely and she’s an amazing skater, but it is different,” he said. “It’s weird.”

Rebekah Vardy has really ’embraced’ training for the show, Graham said (Credit: ITV)

Who does Graham see as his biggest competition?

Humble and down-to-earth Graham joked that his lack of Instagram followers leaves him “battling relegation”.

He did reveal that one celebrity in particular has stood out from the crowd though.

“Rebekah Vardy has worked incredibly hard,” Graham revealed.

“She’s embraced it and really really worked at it.

“I’ve seen her first routine and it looks great.”

Graham isn’t too sure Rufus Hound has what it takes to win (Credit: ITV)

Someone who doesn’t appear to be quite so great is comedian Rufus Hound.

Graham erupts into laughter when ED! asks if he could start out as the joke act and win it, much like Strictly Come Dancing champ Bill Bailey.

“Erm… The difference is between Strictly and Dancing On Ice, ultimately you have to have some kind of skating ability.

“That is the thing. You can’t just stumble your way through. You’ve got to be able to skate.

“I mean Rufus is doing okay…

“I think he’ll be safe in week one,” Graham added.

Why did he sign up for the show?

Much like a few of the Strictly cast, Graham has revealed the fee motivated him to sign up for Dancing on Ice.

“The crazy times that we’re living in was one of the deciding factors. I wasn’t sure where the next pay cheque was coming from, to be brutally honest,” he said.

However, now he’s immersed in the show, he’s got the bug and he’s embracing it.

“I’m totally on board for all of the glitter and sequins,” he said.

“The whole idea of the show is we’re going to try and put a smile on people’s faces and have fun.

“And if that means wearing a spray-on catsuit with glitter on my face then that’s what I’m going to be doing!”

We can’t wait to tune in!

Catch Graham on Dancing On Ice this Sunday (January 17) on ITV at 6pm. You can follow him on Instagram here.

