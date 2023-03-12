Emmerdale star Lisa Riley issues plea to fans over tonight’s Dancing On Ice final

The Dancing On Ice 2023 final will air tonight and Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley has revealed who she’s backing to win.

The ITV ice skating dance competition reaches its climax tonight (March 12) with just three contestants remaining.

Will The Vivienne win tonight? (Credit: Dancing On Ice/ITV/YouTube)

Dancing On Ice 2023 final

RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne takes on ex Towie personality Joey Essex and Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

All three will battle it out to take the title – and now Lisa has backed her winner.

The Mandy Dingle actress took to Instagram to drum up votes for drag superstar The Vivienne.

Vote, Vote, Vote TONIGHT please for the terrifically talented, and all round queen of fantastic.

“Vote, Vote, Vote TONIGHT please for the terrifically talented, and all round queen of fantastic.

“She’s a pure bundle of DELICIOUS… @thevivienne_.”

Meanwhile, she added: “It’s the FINAL on @itv @itvxofficial DANCING ON ICE. Let’s make history tonight. She deserves this.”

Last weekend Joey ended up in the bottom three with Siva Kaneswaran and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher.

However, the judges chose to save the former TOWIE star meaning he went through to the final.

Body language expert, Darren Stanton, recently shared his thoughts on the finalists.

“I feel that whether it’s fatigue or the fact [Joey] is nearing the end of the competition, there is clearly an issue as to why he did not perform as well,” Darren said on behalf of Betfair.

In addition, he continued: “The Vivienne has been a strong competitor throughout.

Lisa Riley is backing The Vivienne! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“And is clearly popular with the public. I think her fall on the ice was an isolated incident, but shouldn’t hinder her performance or knock her confidence going into the final.”

Meanwhile, Darren said he believes The Vivienne will make it into the final two, with Nile being crowned as the show’s winner.

“Overall, Nile has been the most consistent over the course of the show. He has all the components for great success, including eye contact, reciprocal liking and genuine emotion with his partner Olivia,” he said.

The Dancing On Ice 2023 final airs tonight (March 12) at 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!