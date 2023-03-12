Dancing On Ice judges under fire for ‘ridiculous’ scoring in final

The Dancing On Ice judges have come under fire for their scoring during tonight’s grand final.

Joey Essex, The Vivienne and Nile Wilson battled it out for the Dancing On Ice trophy.

The stars each performed a routine choreographed by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean before taking on a battle against each other on the ice at the same time.

The Dancing On Ice finalists all bagged perfect scores of 40 tonight (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice judges

However, the judges have been criticised for scoring the celebrities 10s in the final.

Joey, The Vivienne and Nile all bagged the perfect 40 for their first routines of the evening.

But some viewers didn’t think that all the stars deserved the perfect score.

Where are they getting these 10s from?? What are they seeing?

One person said on Twitter: “10s for that joke of a performance?! Ridiculous. Not in the same level as Nile or The Vivienne at all. Nile should win without a doubt,” referring to Joey’s skate.

Another wrote: “Nile was a standout performance there. Does the show itself no favours when they do 10s across the board.”

The judges’ scores came under fire (Credit: ITV)

DOI 2023 judges

Someone else added: “Giving them all 10s is a cop out. It’s just a popularity contest. Time to call it a day.”

Another said: “Where are they getting these 10s from?? What are they seeing??”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “RIDICULOUS scoring the Vivienne 10s. Compared to Nile there was no speed, no risks and precious little skill.”

However, other viewers loved all the performances as one said: “Joey looked like he had the most amazing time on the ice tonight. I love him.”

Another added: “Omg The Vivienne!! Absolutely love love LOVE her showstopper.”

Someone else commented: “Nile is undoubtedly the best skater tonight and he so deserves to win!”

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, host Holly Willoughby and judge Oti Mabuse stunned viewers with their outfits.

Elsewhere on tonight's show, host Holly Willoughby and judge Oti Mabuse stunned viewers with their outfits.

The eliminated 2023 contestants also made a return and took to the ice for a final time.

