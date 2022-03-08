Dancing On Ice has been postponed due a major schedule shake-up on ITV.

Fans of the skating competition will be forced to wait until March 20 to watch the show, with the final now airing a week later on March 27.

Instead, the FA Cup Quarter Final will air on ITV this Sunday.

Dancing On Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield won’t appear on ITV this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice postponed on ITV

The football match, Liverpool v Nottingham Forest, kicks off during Dancing On Ice‘s unusual slot at 6.30 pm.

As a result, production for the ITV show has been temporarily put on hold.

The show’s finalists will have an extra week to train ahead of the final.

It comes after Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Starstruck have also been postponed due to the rugby.

DOI fans appeared gutted by the news as they took to social media to complain.

On Twitter, one said: “What?! Well, that’s annoying…”

Dancing on Ice Grand Final delayed so FA Cup Quarter Final can be aired…..this is the end of civilization as we know it! #DancingOnIce — Duncan E Bradbury (@duncanebradbury) March 8, 2022

You would think by now there would be designated sports channels 🙄 — Susan Wright 💙 (@SusanWr38555367) March 7, 2022

Another added: “What a boring weekend that is gonna be.”

In addition, a third complained: “You would think by now there would be designated sports channels.”

However, one joked: “Dancing on Ice Grand Final delayed so FA Cup Quarter Final can be aired… this is the end of civilisation as we know it! #DancingOnIce.”

Who left DOI this weekend?

It comes days after Stef Reid left the competition this weekend.

The paralympian went against Kye Whyte in the skate-off and the judges decided to send the BMX racer through.

This meant Stef and her pro partner Andy Buchanan were sent packing.

Stef became the latest celeb to leave Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

During her departure, she said: “I have absolutely loved every moment and it’s not something I ever thought I’d be able to do.”

Turning to partner Andy, Stef added: “I can’t thank you enough, you’ve made it.”

However, some viewers were unimpressed with the decision.

“Nope. Wrong save there guys. Stef much better #dancingonice,” one tweeted, while another said: “Think the judges have made the wrong decision there.”

