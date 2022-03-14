Dancing On Ice viewers brand series a ‘fix’ as finalists are revealed

The final three Dancing On Ice couples were revealed last night as two pairings were sent home in a double elimination.

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, Regan Gascoigne and Karina Manta and Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty are the 2022 finalists.

Last night’s show saw Connor Ball and Kye Whyte sent home in a double eviction.

Brendan, Kimberly and Regan are the final three celebs (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice final three

At the end of Sunday night’s show, Brendan, Regan and Kimberly took to the ice with their professional partners as they celebrated being the 2022 finalists.

Read more: Dancing On Ice final forced off ITV due to major shake-up

However, some viewers watching weren’t happy as they spotted all three finalists are professional dancers.

This resulted in some people calling the show a “fix”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

One person said on Twitter: “So three professional dancers make the final #fix #DancingOnIce.”

Another wrote: “#DancingOnIce is a total fix, funny how the 3 finalists are professional dancers.”

A third added: “It’s a fix. Pretty unfair how all top three have some background in dance???? Not a fair competition for the others.”

However, others were happy with the final three and believed they were the right couples to be sent through.

One tweeted: “The right people in the final!”

Kimberly was saved by the judges in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Another added: “Right three went through to the final, Kimberly or Regan for the win.”

One said: “I am thrilled with the final three, I think they stood out as the potential final three for me a few weeks in but it was never certain until now.

“Kye and Connor gave so much to the series and they should be proud.”

Last night saw the celebrities perform a solo skate against one another.

The judges then had to place them in first to fifth place. Kimberly took the top spot followed by Regan.

Later, the stars and their pro partners performed a routine together.

Read more: Dancing On Ice issued warning ahead of semi-final

At the end of the show, Kimberly and Mark topped the leaderboard.

ED! has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice for comment.

The Dancing On Ice final airs on ITV, Sunday March 27, at 7pm.

Who is your winner? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.