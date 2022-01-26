Dancing On Ice has had many big personalities appear on the show over the years – so it’s only natural that some of them are going to clash.

Whether it’s because they just don’t get on or they’ve received harsh criticism from the judges, the hit ITV show has seen some major fall outs in the past.

Here are some of the most explosive rows to ever occur on the show.

Jason Gardiner made an controversial comment about Gemma Collins’ appearance (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice feuds: Jason Gardiner vs Gemma Collins

Back when Jason Gardiner was judge, he and TOWIE icon Gemma Collins clash A LOT.

Jason would give Gemma some seriously harsh criticism and diva Gemma wouldn’t have any of it.

After Gemma skated with her partner Matt Evers to Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, Jason said she was “channeling Marilyn Monroe but we ended up with Anna Nicole Smith”.

To which a fiery Gemma replied: “Can I just say one thing? Maybe if you didn’t sell stories on me, I wouldn’t be so upset this week – so take that.”

Gemma later wrote on Instagram: “I’m really tired of being BULLIED by this man… I wish you would stop… it’s very upsetting and hurtful, let it go Jason stop bullying me ENOUGH is ENOUGH.”

The following year, although he denied the bullying claims, Jason was axed from the show – and of course Gemma had something to say.

She said: “Hallelujah! Let’s be fair, he only works twice a year in TV.”

Robin Cousins, Karen Barber, Ashley Roberts and Jason Gardiner once made up the Ice Panel (Credit: Splash News)

Dancing On Ice judges: Karen Barber vs Jason Gardiner

Jason was also known to butt heads with Karen Barber, who had her role switched from the judging panel to a coach.

Because of this, a catty Jason commented: “If your opinion still mattered you’d be on the panel,” when Karen gave a critique that he didn’t agree with.

Karen then asked to repeat what he said while slowly walking closer to him.

Eventually Karen told him: “You know, Jason, you are really so offensive. You bring to this panel so little you really do.”

As she actually pointed the finger at him, host Holly Willoughby – who was pregnant – had to step in!

Later, Jason said: “All I can say is it’s a bad day at the office. Unfortunately it was in front of millions of people on live television so it will always come up like a bad nightmare. It reoccurs and reoccurs.”

Kem Cetinay vs Gemma Collins

Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins also didn’t seem to get along with Love Islander Kem Cetinay, who was a digital presenter on the show.

While speaking on This Morning, Kem had accused Gemma of being unprofessional and taking naps during dress rehearsals.

He said: “We did the group routine rehearsals before – she was having a nap, she wasn’t there.

“I thought she might have learned from her mistake but we went into the live show and the last quarter of the show she went missing.”

Gemma furiously took to Instagram and told her fans: “Hopefully they have been told the straight facts by now. I agree with Holly. If I had done that I would be saying the same, how unprofessional.”

Kem later went on to apologise to Gemma for “betraying” her.

Caprice Bourett replaced her partner Hamish with Oscar Peter (Credit: ITV)

Caprice Bourett vs Hamish Gaman

Model Caprice Bourett made headlines in 2020 when she vanished from the show for a week and then returned with a different partner.

She later made allegations against her previous partner Hamish and accused him of bullying – something he denied.

After quitting the show entirely, the model’s rep told the Daily Mail: “Her mental wellbeing has been affected over the last two months and recent stories leaked to the press are not only salacious but extremely hurtful.

“Now she is taking some time to recover and look after herself and family.”

ITV denied the accusations and claimed they found “no evidence” of Hamish bullying Caprice.

A rep then stated: “We take allegations of bullying very seriously but found no evidence on Dancing On Ice and we strongly refute any suggestion to the contrary.”

Hamish, however, was dropped from the series this year.

Tim Healy approached Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Tim Healy vs Jason Gardiner

After Denise Welch skated with Matt Evers, Jason made a snide comment that didn’t go down well with her husband Tim.

Jason said: “It shows that you are better at the slower stuff – but I would like to say it was a little bit like watching two people play Twister.”

Not having any of it, Tim Healy, who happened to be in the audience, marched to the stage to confront Jason.

He said: “She’s 52 and she’s got four jobs! How many jobs have you got, eh?”

Denise begged her husband to stop, while Jason simply commented that his breath stank.

Tim later said: “It just got me going a bit that was all, I’m her husband and I love her.”

