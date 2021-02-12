Dancing on Ice star Faye Brookes has confirmed that she will wear a “full wedding dress” on this Sunday’s show (February 14).

As part of the ITV skating show’s love week, former Corrie star Faye and her partner Hamish Gaman will recreate the love story of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

And, as a result, it appears Faye will be donning a replica of Kate’s gorgeous dress – and skating in it.

We wonder if the royals will be tuning in!

Lorraine had Dancing on Ice star Faye and partner Hamish on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What’s happening on Dancing on Ice this Sunday?

Because it’s Valentine’s Day, the show is running a special love week theme.

As such, all the remaining couples will perform as one of the most famous couples of all time.

Faye and Hamish will be creating the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s love story, which of course culminated in their 2011 wedding.

And, speaking on Lorraine this morning (February 12), Dancing on Ice star Faye revealed she will be skating in a replica of Kate’s wedding dress.

Hamish insisted the couple would not look like this when they take to the ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Faye say about Dancing on Ice this weekend?

Faye told Lorraine: “We have been given the honour of Kate and William.”

Lorraine, it seemed, had a billion questions about the upcoming performance.

“I mean, that is an amazing love story. And what on earth are you going to dance to? Are you going to be dressed in the wedding dress? What’s happening?!”

Faye confirmed she would be in the “full wedding dress” while Hamish would wear William’s dress coat.

I mean, that is an amazing love story. And what on earth are you going to dance to? Are you going to be dressed in the wedding dress? What’s happening?!

Hamish added: “The wardrobe department is incredible.”

However, on seeing the mock up of the couple as Will and Kate pop up on screen, he quipped: “We’re not going to look like that.”

What has social media said about this weekend’s show?

The mock up of the couple as Will and Kate first appeared on the Dancing on Ice Instagram page alongside the other show contestants as their famous couples.

“Okay, this is slightly scary,” Hamish commented.

“Belly laughing at these,” Faye added.

Judge John Barrowman, however, admitted: “This freaked me out!”

Dancing on Ice returns Sunday (February 14) on ITV at 6pm.

