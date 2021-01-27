Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes has been accused of breaking show rules, according to reports.

Coronation Street star Faye, 33, was said to have ‘broken the rules’ when she advertised products on her Instagram page.

Faye may have broken the rules (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice star Faye Brookes do?

The adverts – now deleted – plugged a fitness massage gun called MyBodyFitPal and clothing brand called Roxy Joggers.

In the adverts, Faye mentioned Dancing On Ice by name, which reportedly goes against ITV rules.

However, another advert that namechecks James Carter clothing, posted earlier in January, is still on her feed.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “No one is telling the celebrities they can’t use their social media or have commercial deals.”

What did ITV say about the matter?

The source continued: “But what the contracts clearly state is that you need written permission in advance if you are going to use either ITV’s name or the name of the show.

“Ultimately, breaking a contract could result in the termination of a contract.”

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Faye couldn’t believe her score (Credit: ITV)

Evens to win the competition

Faye is already favourite to win the competition after a stunning opening skate on Sunday night (January 24) that saw her top the leaderboard.

Betting company BoyleSports says that she is now at evens.

And it’s no wonder, because Faye and pro skating partner Hamish Gaman stunned the judges and audience at home.

Dancing to Taylor Swift’s Lover, they scored an impressive 31.5

The judges praised the pair and said it was “the best first skate we have ever had on the show”.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday, January 31, at 6pm.

