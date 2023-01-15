Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has swapped bikinis for skates as she hits the ice (hopefully not literally) on this year’s series.

The 28-year-old star is hoping to glide her way to victory having already won one reality show.

But who is Ekin-Su?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Dancing On Ice star Ekin-Su?

Ekin-Su is a Turkish model and actress who found fame on Love Island last summer.

She was signed up to the ITV2 dating show after appearing in a Turkish soap opera called Kuzey Yıldızı (translated to North Star) in 2020.

Ekin-Su split her time between her home in London and Istanbul while appearing in the show.

Playing a character called Isil, Ekin-Su amassed 45,000 Instagram followers, meaning she was able to earn cash as an influencer before her Love Island days.

Last summer, Ekin-Su entered Love Island as a bombshell (Credit: YouTube)

Ekin-Su said she wanted to find the ‘love of her life’ on Love Island.

But she warned beforehand: “If someone wants to have an argument with me – bring it on.”

Ekin-Su got what she wanted and snared herself Italian hunk Davide Sanclimenti while in the villa.

The couple were crowned winners on August 1, 2022.

How did Ekin-Su and Davide win?

Ekin-Su entered the Love Island villa as a late arrival bombshell.

Davide had already set his sights on Gemma Owen but, when she coupled up with Luca Bish, he picked Ekin-Su.

Things looked promising until another bombshell, Jay Younger, walked through the door.

Ekin’s head was turned and she and Jay shared a secret kiss on the terrace.

Davide was furious when he found out – and Ekin-Su was devastated, as she realised she’d made a huge mistake.

Love Island viewers then became fixated with their ‘will they/won’t they’ love story.

Eventually, Davide realised he had fallen for Ekin-Su and forgave her.

The couple won Love Island with a staggering 63.68% of votes.

Love Island fans voted the couple their winners (Credit: YouTube)

Are Ekin-Su and Davide still together?

Ekin-Su and Davide are very much still together.

Three months after winning Love Island, Davide moved out of his flat in Manchester and into Ekin-Su’s Essex home.

Just before Christmas, fans were left asking if they had even got engaged.

The couple had jetted to Rome in Italy together for a romantic festive break and sent the rumour mill into overdrive.

While there, Ekin-Su shared a video on Instagram of herself and Davide enjoying dinner on a rooftop.

He then handed her a gift bag, which contained a ring. Ekin appeared to place it on her wedding finger.

“Wait is this a proposal??” one fan asked. Another added: “Is this an engagement??? Or a promise??? Can I get more context!? Hello?”

It did in fact turn out to be a ‘promise ring’, with some eagle-eyed followers noticing that Davide hadn’t got down on one knee.

Davide has thrown his full support behind Ekin-Su’s Dancing On Ice stint.

The true romantic recently wrote on her Instagram: “Can’t wait to see you shining. I’m sure you will be unbelievable.”

Is Ekin-Su related to Central Cee?

During her time in the Love Island villa, a rumour started that Ekin was related to rapper Central Cee.

It was sparked after a TikTok account hinted that the British drill rapper – real name Oakley Neil H T Caesar-Su – was a relative.

Twitter went into a frenzy, with tweets such as: “Wait Ekin-Su is actually Central Cee’s cousin!”

Central Cee was rumoured to be Ekin’s cousin (Credit: Splashnews.com)

But after leaving the show, Ekin-Su was quick to shut down the false claim.

During an appearance on Capital FM’s Breakfast Show, she was asked about her connection to Central Cee.

Ekin told hosts Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay: “If people are saying that why not. But no, I’m not related!”

Can Ekin-Su sing?

Ekin can act and is hoping to showcase some newfound skating skills on Dancing On Ice.

But her talents don’t stop there.

Ekin-Su is a keen singer and previously featured in a music video with Turkish singer Seçil Gür.

Using the name Su, she duetted on the track Yeniden Başlasın in 2018.

The DOI star appeared in a Turkish music video in 2018 (Credit: YouTube)

Last year, Ekin even admitted that she would like to compete in Eurovision.

When asked about it by Goss.ie, Ekin-Su replied: “Yes, I’d love to! That’s a big fat yes!

“Yeah I’d love to do that, honestly.”

Ekin-Su has revealed another dream, but it seems ITV isn’t exactly on board…

“I’ve asked if I can sing and skate at the same time but I don’t think I will be able to!” she admitted.

Who is she partnered with on Dancing On Ice?

Ekin-Su will be competing on Dancing On Ice with American pro skater Brendyn Hatfield.

After the news of their pairing was announced, she described them as the “dream team”.

The reality star is partnered with Brendyn Hatfield on DOI (Credit: ITV)

Brendyn is happily married and Ekin has already cut any suggestion of a DOI curse dead.

She wrote on Twitter: “Oooo I’m so scared the curse oooooo…..

“Bahahahhahahah… oh I love it. Me and Davide are laughing at the comments.”

Ekin-Su admits skating past

However, could Ekin-Su hit the headlines for a different reason? Her ice skating past, perhaps?

She revealed: “I’m really competitive and I used to ice skate when I was a little girl – I did a show when I was six or seven and then I started doing ballet.

“I’ve always had a performance side in my blood and I do think Dancing on Ice will be hard but it’s an opportunity to show a different audience a side to me. I think I’d be good and I can see myself winning it.”

However, as if to preempt comments that she has an unfair advantage, Ekin-Su added: “I skated when I was a kid but it’s been ages since I skated, you forget don’t you?

“During the pandemic I forgot how to walk because we were stuck inside for two years!

“I’m very competitive so if I have to do two hours of rehearsing then I’ll be there for four – I’m going to aim for the sky!”

She’s full of confidence ahead of the first live show, too.

“I’ve never been scared in my life, I’ve never been nervous in my life, I’ve always been confident.

“I think the only time I’d be nervous would be at the final. I know I’m going to fall and hurt myself because in life you fall and hurt yourself. I’m ready,” she declared.

Dancing On Ice, 6.30pm, ITV1, Sunday January 15

