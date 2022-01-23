Dancing On Ice contestants
Dancing On Ice contestants: Connor Ball’s mental health battle that saw him rushed to hospital

The Vamps star has had a tough time behind the scenes

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice is back on our screens with a brand-new line-up of contestants for 2022.

Joining this year’s Dancing on Ice is The Vamps star Connor Ball – and the bass guitarist will be taking his chance on the ice this Sunday (January 23).

But who is Connor and why has he decided to compete?

Dancing on Ice contestants: Who is Connor Ball?

Connor is the bassist for the popular British boy band The Vamps.

The band got together in 2012 and since then they’ve had two number one albums.

Their most recent album, entitled Cherry Blossom, was released in 2020.

Connor Ball and Alexandra Schauman
Connor Ball has revealed his partner is Finnish skater Alexandra Schauman (Credit: ITV)

Who is Connor’s partner on Dancing On Ice?

Connor’s professional partner is blonde bombshell Alexandra Schauman.

Alexandra Schauman is a professional skater from Finland who’s appeared on the show since 2010.

Read more: How many times has Alexandra Schauman won the show?

The pair announced the news on their Instagram.

Connor captioned the post: “MEET MY DOI PARTNER ALEX! She’s aweeeesome and I can’t wait to start the journey from here let’s goooo @alex_lukasz.”

Dancing On Ice Connor Ball
Connor Ball confessed that he’s ‘not watched that much’ of Dancing On Ice before (Credit: ITV)

Why did Connor join Dancing On Ice?

Even though he hasn’t watched much of the show before, Connor’s excited to be joining the line up.

When asked why he wanted to compete, he revealed: “It’s the challenge but it also looks super fun. I’d like to see how far I’d get.”

The bassist even admitted that he’s ready to take on the sequins and fake tan.

According to Connor, the “more sequins the better”.

However, one challenge that he’s not prepared to face is the risk of suffering an injury.

He confessed on his Twitter: “There is no way I’m coming out of this with no injury, but I’m doing Dancing On Ice. Excited. Scared. Nervous.”

He then joked: “Please don’t tell me to break a leg, because I actually will.”

Is Connor Ball single?

Connor is currently dating 25-year-old Lucy Moore, who “works in telly” according to her Instagram.

They pair have been dating for three years, after Connor split from Instagram model Luisa Hackney.

He was also rumoured to date Little Mix star Jade Thirwall back in 2015.

Dancing On Ice Connor Ball
Connor started to get emotional as she shared his experiences with anxiety on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice star Connor Ball’s hidden health battle

Connor opened up about his anxiety and “fear of touring” on This Morning in 2018.

Opening up about the often hidden health battle, he confessed: “I suffer generalised anxiety disorder, panic attacks and depression as well.

“In the band it has affected me because I don’t go to as many things as I would like to or should do.”

Connor sat down with therapists on the show and shared his experiences with anxiety.

Read more: Rachel Stevens pulls out of live show debut over injury

He even revealed a heartbreaking story where he suffered a panic attack and was rushed to hospital.

He said: “It was like a wave hit me. I had no idea what was going on. I couldn’t breathe.”

Connor has admitted he might get a little “stage fright” on Dancing On Ice, but he’s ready to take on the challenge and give the hit series a go.

