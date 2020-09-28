Sonny Jay is joining Dancing on Ice 2021 alongside famous faces Jason Donovan, Myleene Klass and Denise van Outen.

The radio presenter is famous for interviewing celebrities, but now he will be the focus of the spotlight!

But why is he taking part? And will his famous buddies be supporting him?

Sonny Jay will be taking to the ice on the next series of DOI (Credit: ITV)

Who is Sonny Jay?

Sonny Jay is a singer and radio presenter, who found fame on a reality TV talent show.

He was born in Essex in 1993 and has two siblings – sister Seri, 29, and brother Elliot, 31.

Sonny, 27, is one of the 12 celebs taking part in Dancing On Ice 2021.

Why is Sonny Jay famous?

Sonny is a radio DJ on Capital Breakfast, alongside Roman Kemp and Sian Welby.

He has interviewed some of the biggest names in showbiz such as Zendaya, Kevin Hart and Jason Momoa.

Sonny has also hosted many of Capital’s big events like its Summertime and Jingle Bell Balls, and – most recently – he presented Capital’s Best of the Summertime Ball.

Sonny Jay alongside his Capital FM radio buddies, Roman Kemp and Sian Welby (Credit: Capital FM)

What did Sonny Jay do before Capital?

Sonny auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, with London-based pop combo, Loveable Rogues.

The band performed two original songs, Lovesick and Honest, during the series and finished in fourth place, behind winners Ashleigh and Pudsey.

Simon Cowell signed them up to Syco Music, and got them to support Olly Murs on his 2013 Right Place Right Time arena tour.

He dropped them a year later after they released just one single.

Who is Sonny Jay’s girlfriend?

Sonny proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Lauren Faith, during a boat ride in Greece.

He said: “She said yes. Couldn’t be happier to spend the rest of my life with the most beautiful soul I know. Lauren Faith I love you so much.”

Sonny admits to having a soft spot for Gemma Collins, once telling Now magazine: “I love that she’s from Essex and voluptuous. She’s got a great personality, too, which is what counts in a woman.

“She’d look after me and that’s what counts. But I think I also like it because my mum would hate it if I brought an older woman back. Gemma is more like my mum’s age.”

Can Sonny Jay ice skate?

Sonny Jay used to ice skate once a month with his mates at a rink in Romford.

Does this mean he can stay upright on two feet? Perhaps he is one to watch!

See Sonny’s turn on Dancing on Ice when it returns to ITV next year

