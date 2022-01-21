Dancing On Ice star Connor Ball has finally addressed the “horror” fall he subjected his dance partner, Alexandra Schauman, to on Tuesday (Thursday, January 18).

The Vamps singer was snapped accidentally dropping Alexandra while rehearsing a dangerous lift in training!

Dancing On Ice star Connor Ball involved in training accident

Connor was snapped dropping Alex in training! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Disaster struck for Dancing On Ice stars Connor, 25, and Alexandra, 41, during training on Tuesday.

The duo were spotted practicing a dangerous lift on the ice, and the musician showed no signs of fear at first.

The lift consisted of Connor holding onto Alexandra’s arm and leg and spinning the pro skater around.

It’s certainly a scary-looking move, as Alexandra’s head is very close to the ice as she’s spun around.

Alexandra put her faith in Connor, but it seems as though her faith was a little misplaced, as the singer accidentally dropped her!

However, it seems as though there was no harm done, thankfully. Alexandra got back up and the pair kept on skating.

It’s definitely a move Connor should get practicing before his debut on Sunday, though!

Connor Ball reacts to his Dancing on Ice training disaster

The singer sheepishly reacted to his accident (Credit: Instagram)

Connor caught wind of stories being published about him dropping Alexandra, and took to Instagram to react to them.

In a series of Instagram stories to his 820k followers, Connor poked fun at himself.

The first story the 25-year-old posted was a picture of Connor dropping Alexandra. The singer tagged his dance partner in the story and reacted with a crying emoji.

The next post on his story was a video of Connor sitting in front of a mirror.

“Promise I wasn’t struggling,” he captioned the video. Connor then zoomed in on his face and sheepishly looked to the side.

Alexandra also poked fun at Connor too. She posted a gif of an owl turning to the camera with a shocked look on its face on her story.

“Connor’s face when I tell him what I have in store for our next routine,” she captioned the story. “Nothing but truth,” Connor wrote as he reposted the story on his own story.

What else did the star say?

Connor will make his debut on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Connor also mocked a headline that claimed that his dropping of Alexandra was a “brutal accident” on his story.

“So brutal right @alex_lukasz??” he captioned the story, adding in some laughing emojis for good measure.

Connor dropping Alexandra can be explained by an admission Connor made about himself when it was revealed he would be competing in this year’s series.

“I’m quite clumsy, accident-prone. Ice is hard!” he said.

It seems that one of Connor’s worst fears came true during training too.

“I’m scared to drop my partner. Just throwing out the scariest thing for me,” he said in an interview with Radio Times.

“There’s a few lifts in our first routine and I think of everything that’s going to be the one thing I’m going to be really struggling with if anything goes wrong.”

Fingers crossed Connor doesn’t drop Alexandra during the show. The last thing ITV needs is another injury on their hands following Rachel Stevens fracturing her wrist earlier this week.

You can catch Connor’s debut on Dancing On Ice on Sunday, January 23 at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.