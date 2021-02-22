Dancing On Ice star Chris Fountain has hit out at the ITV series for “chopping” him out of their best bits special.

The former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks actor, 33, placed second on the show back in 2008.

However, following last night’s special (February 21), Chris was left stunned to see he didn’t feature.

Chris Fountain has hit out at Dancing On Ice following yesterday’s special (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: What did Chris Fountain say?

Taking to Twitter, Chris joked his time on the series “must’ve been a dream”.

In addition, he wrote: “So, unfortunately hardly any of my best bits were shown on the Dancing On Ice best bits show this evening.

“Kind of expected it but can’t say that I’m not disappointed as I gave a hell of a lot to that show, coming second with my partner Frankie in 2008 and then continuing to win UK tours of the live show.

“I had some of the best times of my life while being a part of Dancing On Ice and the tours that followed, learning more and more about skating from the wonderful professionals and having tonnes of fun during the process.”

Furthermore, Chris shared: “I always had such amazing support from fans of DOI for which I will always be incredibly grateful. Team Fountain was born through my family, friends and the public.”

The soap star went on to say he was “grateful” for the experience, but felt he was “chopped” from the show’s history.

It’s unfortunate to almost be chopped from the memory of the show’s history.

He went on: “These are times that will stay with me forever. I’m very grateful for them and even though it’s unfortunate to almost be chopped from the memory of the show’s history, I know, and the fans of the show know that I was there.

“And, for that, I am extremely proud. My routines don’t have to be in the ‘best bits’ show to remember what I achieved. But it would’ve been nice to see them and reminisce!”

Chris appeared on Dancing On Ice alongside partner Frankie (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What did fans say?

Meanwhile, fans rushed to support the actor, who was partnered with pro Frankie Poultney.

One commented: “Can’t believe you weren’t shown! You’re the only memorable one! I bloody loved the Cry Me A River routine. Amazing!”

In addition, a second wrote: “Loved you both on the show and on the tour.”

Furthermore, a third agreed: “The fact that you’re the only non-professional skater ever to perform an axel jump on DOI speaks for itself. Just incredible!”

The soap star shared his disappointment on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Chris appear on Dancing On Ice?

Chris was a runner-up in the third series of the ITV show.

At the time, he lost out to winner Suzanne Shaw.

Meanwhile, back in 2013, Chris was sacked from Corrie after a rap video he recorded went viral.

Unfortunately it went viral for some very unpleasant reasons – his lyrics spoke about sexual abuse of women among other nasty rhymes.

