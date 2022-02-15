Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole will be skating with another professional skater this weekend after Vanessa Bauer tested positive for Covid.

Brendan and Vanessa have remained high on the leaderboard since their debut last month.

However, now, Vanessa has had to pull out of this weekend’s show after catching coronavirus.

Vanessa has tested positive for Covid-19 (Credit: ITV)

Who will Brendan Cole skate with on Dancing On Ice?

Brendan will be performing this Sunday with Brendyn Hatfield, who skated with Rachel Stevens before their elimination.

A spokesperson for the show said in a statement: “Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.

“Brendan Cole will still perform in this Sunday’s show and will be partnered with professional skater Brendyn Hatfield.”

Brendyn will take Vanessa’s spot this Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan said: “I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend.

“I know she would have put together another fantastic routine.”

He continued: “However, and with Vanessa’s blessing I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to create something fantastic for Musicals Week with Brendyn.

“He’s an exceptionally talented skater and I have no doubt we will be able to create something really special for the show!

Brendan “gutted” Vanessa is missing the show (Credit: ITV)

“I can’t thank him enough for stepping in.”

Brendyn also spoke out about replacing Vanessa on this weekend’s programme.

He said he feels “thrilled” that Brendan asked him to skate, calling it an “honour”.

Brendyn added: “Vanessa is a brilliant choreographer and I’ve loved watching her and Brendan skate each week.

“I’m looking forward to putting together an exciting routine for this Sunday’s show which I’m hoping will impress both the judges and viewers!”

Vanessa Bauer replaced

Finally, Vanessa issued a statement expressing her disappointment at having to pull out.

She said: “I’m disappointed that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to perform with Brendan for Musicals Week.

“But I am excited that Brendan gets to skate and challenge himself with an incredible fellow pro and friend in Brendyn.

“I have no doubt they will absolutely smash this Sunday. I’m looking forward to returning to the competition to showcase more creative routines!”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday February 20, at 6pm.

