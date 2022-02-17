Dancing On Ice: Brendan Cole ‘struggling’ with new partner Brendyn Hatfield

Dancing On Ice 2022 star Brendan Cole is apparently “struggling” with his new partner on the show.

Vanessa Bauer, Brendan’s original skating partner, has been forced off this weekend’s show with Covid, meaning Brendan will be performing alongside Brendyn Hatfield this Sunday (February 20).

Vanessa Bauer pulls out of Sunday’s show

The 25-year-0ld German skater won’t be performing alongside Brendan this weekend (Credit: ITV)

On Tuesday (February 15) it was announced that Vanessa had been forced to withdraw from Sunday’s show with Covid.

In the same announcement, it was revealed that Brendan would have a new partner too in the form of Brendyn.

Brendyn previously skated with S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens before their elimination in week 4 (February 6).

On Vanessa’s temporary withdrawal from the show, Brendan said: “I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend. I know she would have put together another fantastic routine.”

He then went on to say that with Vanessa’s blessing, he would still be performing in this Sunday’s show, but with Brendyn.

“He’s an exceptionally talented skater and I have no doubt we will be able to create something really special for the show!” Brendan said.

Brendyn said he was “thrilled” to have been asked by Brendan to skate with him, calling it an “honour”.

Brendan ‘struggling’ with new Dancing On Ice 2022 partner

Brendyn, who skated with Rachel, is Brendan’s new partner this week (Credit: ITV)

However, Dancing On Ice’s creative director, Dan Whiston, has revealed that Brendan is “struggling” a little with his new partner.

Whiston told The Sun that Brendan and Brendyn skating together was an exciting opportunity for him as a choreographer.

“I’ve spent extra time with Brendan and Brendyn, we’ve extended rehearsal sessions because it’s really hard for them to suddenly start a brand new skating relationship, they don’t know each other on the ice and how they work but they’ve gelled really well,” he said.

Whiston then revealed that Brendan and Brendyn are currently struggling with the “sliding lunge” move.

“It is a lift in fact and it’s sliding so there is a lot of body control needed and it’s going at super speed so it’s challenging,” he explained.

Brendan and Brendyn on Dancing On Ice 2022

Vanessa and Brendan have become a formidable duo (Credit: ITV)

Whiston then went on to tease what Brendan and Brendyn are performing this weekend.

He revealed that they will be skating to Beggin’ by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from Jersey Boys.

“The creative really suits them, it’s super strong, very cool and we’re going down an avenue that’s really exciting to watch,” Whiston said.

He then went on to reveal that there would be lifting in the routine, as well as solo skating too.

He said that the bar has to remain high on the show. Whiston also revealed that Brendan and Brendyn are taking the preparation for this week’s dance very seriously.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 20 at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

