Dancing On Ice finalist Brendan Cole has suggested that some Strictly Come Dancing stars are forced into doing the show by their agents.

The professional dancer became a fan favourite after joining the first series of the BBC One show in 2003.

But in 2018, BBC bosses revealed that Brendan wouldn’t return to the Strictly dance floor.

Dancing On Ice star Brendan Cole opens up on Strictly

According to the Daily Star, Brendan claims that some of the show’s stars aren’t exactly up for taking part.

Instead, their reps “push” them into doing the show.

The publication claims he said: “To be honest, there were those who entered because they were really up for the challenge and wanted to dance, so were very good. Others were slightly more hard work, but great fun.

“Then there were those who had perhaps been pushed into the show by their agents and were initially a bit hesitant but were also great fun.”

Brendan continued: “And then there were other partners who were just not up for the whole thing. The latter takes a lot of time.”

ED! has approached the BBC for comment on this story.

Shortly after being axed from the series, Brendan spoke to Lorraine Kelly on her ITV series Lorraine.

At the time, Brendan addressed his shock departure, saying: “The BBC haven’t renewed my contract, we get contracted year upon year.

“They’ve just made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. I’m a little bit in shock at the moment, I’m quite emotional and a bit raw about it.”

Brendan makes it to the DOI final

Thankfully, Brendan has managed to bounce back from his shock Strictly axing.

The star is currently competing on this year’s Dancing On Ice alongside partner Vanessa Bauer.

Last night, the pair made it to the show’s final, which is set to take place later this month.

Following the semi-final on ITV, Brendan took to Twitter to thank viewers for their support.

Alongside a photo with Vanessa, he penned: “Oh my goodness… we made it! I am a little lost for words but I want to say a massive thank you to all of you who voted for us and have given us this opportunity by putting us into the final!

“After nearly 6 months of absolute dedication, we are completely thrilled and overwhelmed to get to write the ‘final’ chapter! Thank you, thank you thank you.”

Brendan went on to congratulate his fellow finalists, Kimberley Wyatt and Regan Gascoigne.

