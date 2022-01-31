Dancing On Ice fans fume over Torvill and Dean’s ‘ridiculous’ scoring of Brendan Cole

Dancing On Ice viewers were left fuming over Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean‘s scoring of Brendan Cole last night (January 30).

The former Strictly star took to the ice alongside partner, Vanessa Bauer, as they performed a routine to Shallow from A Star Is Born.

And they certainly managed to impress the judges.

Brendan Cole and skating partner Vanessa Bauer on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Brendan Cole receives the first nine

Ashley Banjo scored Brendan a nine for the incredible routine.

The Diversity star said: “I had to go there. I know that we are really early on in the competition but for me, it was the interpretation of the music. Elegantly and beautifully performed for me.”

Oti Mabuse awarded 8.5, while Jayne and Christoper opted for 8.

I want to push you to be better

Christopher called Brendan’s skating “sublime”, before adding: “I wanted more content and more choreography. I wanted you to intwine together and move around.”

He continued: “I want to push you to be better.”

Jayne said: “I thought it was beautifully skated and performed, but I want to see more content and more difficultly moving forward.”

Jayne and Christopher awarded Brendan an eight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ria Hebden booted off after skate-off with Rachel Stevens

Despite some criticism, Brendan and Vanessa appeared happy with the comments.

The pro dancer shared: “It’s so beautiful to be on the ice. I watch Vanessa, I watch these skaters doing such beauty. I love it. That was a lovely one.”

However, some viewers were unimpressed with some of the judges’ comments.

How did DOI viewers respond?

DOI viewers took to Twitter to hit out at Jayne and Christopher’s judging.

One shared: “Brendan’s score from Jayne and Chris was ridiculous. They DO know that making it look effortless is part of it? He was sublime.”

Another added: “Chris is being very harsh on Brendan just saying. No way was that routine worth an 8.0 #DancingOnIce.”

#dancingonice Brendan's score from Jayne and Chris was ridiculous. They DO know that making it look effortless is part of it? He was sublime — Lynn Braben #TUSC #LFC Traitors get fearing! (@LynnBraben) January 30, 2022

How can Sally get 6.5 and Brendan gets 8 from Torvill & Dean 🤦‍♀️ Jeez! He’s skating on his own, she was dragged roon the ice #DancingOnIce #DOI pic.twitter.com/a4vpc8fcWW — Ally (@GoodFairyClean) January 30, 2022

Chris is being very harsh on Brendan just saying. No way was that routine worth an 8.0 #DancingOnIce — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) January 30, 2022

Chris wants to push Brendan to be better really? How much more can he possibly do seriously? Not every week is gona be all out. It's like Jayne & Chris somehow expects so much more for him, to be up to their standards. It's still early days, relax slighty guys #DancingOnIce ❤ — GrianneDoherty32 (@griannedoherty2) January 30, 2022

Judges strange marking 2nite 🤷🏻‍♀️ Brendan by far the best skating followed by Regan!! #DancingonIce — Debby Brooker (@DebbyBrooker) January 30, 2022

How can you mark down a celebrity for lack of content/difficulty in choreography? Surely that’s the pro dancers issue?! 🤔 Personally think Brendan & Vanessa’s performance was beautiful! #dancingonice — Sarah Evans (@sarah_evans74) January 30, 2022

@BrendanCole Awesome job tonight Brendan. Smooth, emotional, great storytelling, simply flawless. I don’t think it needed to be any more complicated, as @OtiMabuse said, less is more. #dancingonice — Patrick Reeve (@patrickreeve) January 30, 2022

A third fumed: “How can Sally get 6.5 and Brendan gets 8 from Torvill & Dean – jeez! He’s skating on his own, she was dragged around the ice #DancingOnIce.”

A fourth tweeted: “Chris wants to push Brendan to be better really? How much more can he possibly do seriously? Not every week is going to be all out. It’s like Jayne & Chris somehow expects so much more for him, to be up to their standards. It’s still early days, relax slightly guys.”

A fifth posted: “How can you mark down a celebrity for lack of content/difficulty in choreography? Surely that’s the pro dancers issue?! Personally think Brendan & Vanessa’s performance was beautiful!”

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Kye Whyte pulls out of show due to ‘upsetting’ injury



However, others were simply blown away by Brendan’s routine.

One wrote: “Awesome job tonight Brendan. Smooth, emotional, great storytelling, simply flawless. I don’t think it needed to be any more complicated, as @OtiMabuse said, less is more.”

A second agreed: “Wow, Brendan made that look effortless! #DancingOnIce.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.