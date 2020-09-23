Dancing On Ice: Bosses ‘broke bank to secure best celebrities to outdo Strictly Come Dancing’

Dancing On Ice has reportedly managed to score its “best ever” line up of celebrities for its upcoming series after flashing the big bucks.

So far, Myleene Klass, Emmerdale actor Joe Warren and West End star Denise Van Outen have all been confirmed for a place in the competition.

But according to The Sun, there are much bigger names yet to come.

Jason Donovan is rumoured to have signed up (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice bosses are on the hunt for huge stars for its line up

An insider said that ITV bosses are desperate to book Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah following her legal battle with Coleen Rooney.

“Dancing on Ice bosses believe they have the best lineup ever for this year’s show,” said the insider.

“Producers have been openly saying they are much happier with their lineup than what’s been announced over on Strictly.

“ITV are also still pursuing a couple of other really big names which will make the show even better.”

Read More:Dancing On Ice: Faye Brookes ‘signs up to show’ after leaving Coronation Street

The source said “with millions more people indoors watching TV, weekend entertainment on the telly has never been important”.

In addition, they said that’s why “ITV has told Dancing on Ice producers to spend whatever it takes to get the best contestants”.

Other stars reportedly set to join the show include Jason Donovan and former athlete Colin Jackson.

Emmerdale’s Joe Warren has signed up for the show (Credit: ITV)

Who else is rumoured for the Dancing On Ice line-up?

As with every year, there are plenty of names that have been swirling around since the new series was confirmed.

Billie Faiers and Wayne Bridge are the latest names to be thrown into the ring.

The reality star, 30, and former footballer, 40, are reportedly joining the cast of this year’s ITV figure skating competition.

A show insider told The Sun: “Dancing On Ice bosses are excited to bring in Billie after the success of her TOWIE co-star Gemma Collins.

“Wayne amused fans in lockdown with his TikTok moves, now they’ll get to see how entertaining he is on the ice.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Myleene Klass confirmed as first contestant

What did Myleene Klass say?

Myleene told fans on Twitter: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats by the side of the rink anymore!

“My girls have been begging me to do @dancingonice.”

The star added: “Anyway, I want to make them proud, show them I’m up for a challenge and try for a bum like J.Lo.”

Denise Van Outen has joined the Dancing On Ice line-up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Denise Van Outen say about Dancing On Ice?

Denise said on Loose Women: “As I’ve got older, I’m more fearful. I’m not as confident on the ice as I would have been if I was younger.”

Speaking about possible injuries, the star added: “I am worried about injuries but I’ve been reassured. The pro skaters do look after you.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Dancing On Ice for comment.

Leave us a comment on our facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.