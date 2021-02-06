Billie Faiers will return to Dancing On Ice following her beloved nan’s death by skating to a poignant song.

The former TOWIE star bowed out of the ITV show last week after her grandmother Wendy passed away.

Billie, 31, will make a comeback on Sunday night (February 7) and it looks set to be an emotional one.

Billie Faiers is set to return to Dancing On Ice after her nan’s death (Credit: Instagram/ @billiefaiersofficial)

Taking to Instagram, Billie has given fans a sneak peek of the music she and Mark Hanretty will be performing to.

The skating duo have chosen the ballad ‘Falling’ by Harry Styles.

Sharing a clip of herself and Mark zooming around the ice, Billie posted a ‘broken heart’ emoji.

The mum-of-two wrote: “This week’s @dancingonice song…Falling by Harry Styles. Our dance is contemporary @markhanretty.”

When did Billie’s nan pass away?

It was confirmed on January 29 that Billie and her sister Sam’s grandmother – who they called Nanny Wendy – had died.

Aged 77, Wendy had been suffering from pneumonia.

Billie took a week off from Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

The family have been devastated by the sad news and Billie decided to take a week off from DOI.

She and Sam have also halted the filming of their ITVBe reality series, The Mummy Diaries.

During the week, Billie took to Instagram and paid tribute to her beloved nanny.

She shared a video of Wendy singing days before her wedding to husband Greg.

I struggle to understand why you have been taken from us so soon.

Billie wrote: “My beautiful Nanny Wendy. I struggle to understand why you have been taken from us so soon.

“All I can hold onto in my heart are the many amazing memories with you nanny and this one has to be one of my favourites that I will cherish forever.

“Here you are in the Maldives just 2 days before my wedding, singing your favourite song, only you could capture a crowd like this my precious Nanny Wendy.”

Billie continued: “I am so grateful I had you in my life for 31 years, you have been the most encouraging, loving, funniest, one of a kind, special nanny that we could ever wish for …

“Your ‘Miss worlds’ you would always call Samantha and I, I know how proud of us you are, you told us every day.

“I miss you terribly and I’m heartbroken. I will love you forever and ever.”

Messages of support

Billie’s former TOWIE co-star and good friend Gemma Collins was quick to send her love.

Gemma, 40, wrote: “She was one in a million. I’m so shocked and upset for you all.

“I will never forget our lobster lunch at Nikki beach I will never forget how glam Nanny Wendy was. She was beautiful also and full of fun.”

Billie’s sister Sam’s best pal, Luisa Zissman, added: “She was such a fun, effervescent lady full of life. I’m so sad for you all.”

Ferne McCann, meanwhile, said: “A Capella & sounds so amazing, she was a true performer.

“So many amazing memories with Nanny Wendy. Ahhhh the feasts she would make us when we were in Marbs.

“That mad, stylist convertible car. Her vibrant, show stopping red hair.

“I remember like it was yesterday hearing her sing this exact song in Colosseum restaurant.

“She was so encouraging and kind. So sad. Love you lots so much.”

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV, tomorrow night (February 7), at 6pm.

