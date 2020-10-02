Dancing On Ice has announced Billie Faiers is the latest star to sign up for the new series.

The reality star, 30, is the 11th star to be announced for the show, which returns to our screens early next year.

This yummy mummy is trading playdates for skates! See you on the ice @BillieFaiers ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LkzQTE37Lk — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 2, 2020

What did Billie Faiers say about Dancing On Ice?

The Dancing On Ice official Twitter feed announced the mum-of-two’s participation today (Friday October 2).

Showing a smiling photo of a glammed-up Billie, a quote said: “My kids are going to be so excited.

“Hopefully I’ll be good and they’ll be loving it and not embarrassed.”

Billie said she’s “so excited”

Billie also took to Instagram to not only confirm her participation but also share her excitement.

“I am soooo excited to announce that I will be taking part in @dancingonice,” she began.

She continued: “I still can’t believe I am actually doing it… I am soooo nervous but so excited…

Billie Faiers is doing Dancing On Ice next year (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“This will honestly be one of my biggest challenges yet. I have zero ice skating or dance experience.

“But I’m going to give it my all and make my family and most of all Nelly and Arthur proud.

“Wish me luck!”

Bille said she was excited (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Billie Faiers fans say?

It wasn’t long before her fans queued up to wish her well and share their own excitement.

“Exciting… good luck, you’re going to be amazing,” one said.

Another wrote: “Congratulations!! This makes me very excited.”

A third gushed: “So exciting!!!! You’re going to do amazing I know it.

“So so proud of you for taking on a new challenge and exploring something out of your comfort zone! Congratulations.”

Finally, a fan said: “Aw our fave!! OMG, I hope we get to see Nelly and Arthur in the audience!!”

Rebekah Vardy wants to clear her name on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Who else is in Dancing On Ice?

The Mummy Diaries star is just the latest in a steady trickle of amazing contestants that have been announced for the new series.

During the past few weeks the likes of Denise Van Outen, former Corrie star Faye Brookes, Myleene Klass and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson have all been confirmed.

Meanwhile, WAG Rebekah Vardy has vowed to clear her name when she’s on the show.

Appearing on GMB, she said of the Coleen Rooney scandal: “I need to clear my name, I want to clear my name and I will do whatever that takes and I hope that it’s going to be resolved soon.”

