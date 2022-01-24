Dancing On Ice star Ben Foden‘s wife has hit out on Instagram following his exit from the show.

The star was eliminated on Sunday when he became the first celeb to be kicked off the competition.

Ben’s wife, Jackie Belanoff Smith, isn’t happy about it. As a result, she shared her feelings about the outcome on Instagram.

Hitting back at the “unfair” competition, Jackie insisted it was more of a “popularity competition”.

Ben Foden’s wife blasts Dancing On Ice

She wrote: “What’s the point of saying it’s a skate competition when it’s really just a popularity competition?

“Why divide the skaters into two weeks and groups of your choosing? Why not judge all their scores together after the two weeks?

“What’s the point of getting a bunch of people together and then not judging them together afterwards? And what’s the point of having a judging panel when it’s all down to a public vote.

“That’s not a skate competition, it’s a popularity competition. What’s the point of anyone doing this really practising and trying to learn if you’re just going to be judged on your popularity?

“It’s a bit unfair, and we’re a bit sad, the worst skater wasn’t the first to go, I don’t really see the point.”

She added: “Yes, it’s how the show makes money but maybe leave the public vote for the save me skate offs or something?

“Otherwise, it’s just kind of pointless to even try.”

Jackie Belanoff Smith praises Ria Hebden

Despite her clear disappointment, she went on to add that she’s “glad” Ben’s rival, Ria Hebden, stayed in the competition.

She said: “As sad as I am that Ben’s experience was so short-lived I’m glad Ria got to stay in.”

Jackie added: “We sat next to her family at the show. Her two little adorable children were the most well behaved little people ever, sitting in their seats cheering their mum on.”

While Jackie was happy Ria stayed, some viewers didn’t feel the same way.

Some fans argued that the 39-year-old star of Lorraine had an extra week to prepare for her skate-off, while Ben had mere minutes.

