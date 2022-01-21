Dancing On Ice star Ben Foden has addressed reports that he called Rachel Stevens the “world’s sexiest woman”.

The rugby star took to Instagram last night (Thursday, January 20) to set the story straight.

Dancing On Ice star Ben Foden in hot water

What Ben said about Rachel raised eyebrows (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 36-year-old’s comments about Rachel definitely left some people a little taken aback.

Ben and Rachel were speaking to the press ahead of their Dancing On Ice debut this weekend.

During the interviews with the press, Rachel of S Club 7 fame was asked what made her “unique” compared to the other contestants.

“Oh my goodness… You’ve just got to go into it as yourself and take the opportunity to learn,” she said.

The 43-year-old then said that she just wants to do the best she can. She also said that contestants have to bring themselves and have fun, as they’re “putting on a show”.

“That’s what is so special. We’re all bringing something different and our own unique thing,” she said.

It was Ben’s next comment that got him in some hot water, though!

“That, and you’re the sexiest woman in the world, Rachel,” he added cheekily.

Ben Foden addresses his comments before Dancing On Ice debut

Ben explained himself in his story (Credit: Instagram)

Last night, Ben, seemingly having had enough of the stories being printed about his cheeky comment, took to Instagram to set the story straight. The star posted a short video on his story explaining that his comments had been taken out of context to his 106k followers.

“I just wanted to address something – the red tops have been printing today about me referring to Rachel as the sexiest woman in the world,” he said.

Ben explained that he and Rachel had been in an interview when a reporter asked Rachel: “How do you manage carrying around the weight of being the sexiest woman in the world, voted by FHM?”

Ben then went on to explain that later on, another reporter had asked Rachel what she has over other competitors.

“Obviously Rachel was very respectful and modest,” he said. “I threw in at the end, ‘oh, don’t forget you’re the sexiest woman in the world.'”

He then said that the newspapers had written that line, made a headline, and turned it into something “it absolutely is not”.

What else did he say?

Rachel was voted the “sexiest woman of all time” by FHM in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The rugby star then sarcastically thanked the publications that had turned his words into a story. He tagged them in the caption of his Instagram story too.

“Really appreciate the love on that one,” Ben said snarkily. “Always getting it wrong and quick to judge.”

He then made something very clear to all those watching.

“And obviously, Jackie [his wife] is my sexiest woman in the world,” he said. “She gets my vote every time.”

The Dancing On Ice star then thanked fans for backing him and told trolls if they wanted to leave mean comments they could.

“I’m a big boy, I can take it,” he said.

You can catch Ben Foden’s debut on Dancing On Ice this Sunday (January 23) at 6.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.