Dancing On Ice viewers have said judge Ashley Banjo should be “sacked” following last night’s show.

Ashley, 32, divided viewers during Sunday’s show as he gave some of the contestants lower scores compared to his fellow judges.

Even hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked Ashley why he was giving lower numbers.

Dancing On Ice viewers weren’t happy with Ashley’s scoring (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Dancing On Ice?

Ashley first gave Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant a seven out of 10 for his performance.

His fellow judges, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, all gave Joe an 8.5.

Defending his score, Ashley said: “My score is based on two things tonight. Firstly the challenge, it didn’t feel like a unique step to me. It felt like a piece of choreography.

Ashley gave Joe a seven out of 10 (Credit: ITV)

“The second one was this song is so full of energy and when you pack a routine so full of stuff I can sometimes see you just going step to step to step.

“I’d rather less moves and see you perform. So I want you to perform more and complete the challenge absolutely.”

Later in the programme, Ashley gave radio presenter Sonny Jay a 6.5 out of 10.

However, John and Chris gave Sonny a 7.5 while Jayne scored him an eight.

Holly asked Ashley: “Ashley, this is a familiar theme tonight.”

Ashley gave Sonny a 6.5 (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, as Ashley scored Colin Jackson a 6.5, Holly asked him: “Everything alright tonight?”

Ashley replied: “I’m tough this week because I’m looking at the dance element.”

What did viewers say?

Viewers weren’t impressed with Ashley’s scoring on the show and some even called for him to be “sacked”.

Sack Ashley! He’s he having a bad day?

One person said: “Sack Ashley! He’s he having a bad day? Or just doesn’t know what he’s watching?”

Another wrote: “Someone sack Ashley Banjo please #DancingOnIce.”

A third tweeted: “#DancingOnIce do us a favour get rid of Ashley he’s been way too harsh doing my head in every week.”

Meanwhile, others slammed the series calling it a “disaster”.

One said: “Worst series ever. [Bleep] scoring. Lost about 4 contestants to injury/Covid, it’s a mess.”

Another added: “This series feels like a disaster with drop outs and Covid exits.. maybe should of axed it this year would of been understandable.”

Ashley hits back

However, another defended Ashley.

They wrote: “Honestly I kinda agree with Ashley’s scoring. He’s being a little harsh, but you can’t give everyone 8’s in week 4. Gives them no room to grow.”

Ashley even responded to the complaints over the scoring on the programme.

He tweeted: “If you disagreed with the scoring tonight I hope you voted… let’s see what happens.

“Well done everybody who skated.”

