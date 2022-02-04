Dancing On Ice will see Arlene Phillips join the judging panel later this month as a guest judge.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 78, will be taking a spot on the panel in a big shake-up.

The I’m A Celebrity star will apparently join the four judges Ashley Banjo, Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

When is Arlene Phillips joining Dancing On Ice?

Arlene will reportedly be on the panel later this month.

A source told The Sun: “ITV have been keen to get Arlene on board and have been talking to her for months about her guest slot on the show.

“She has decades of dance experience under her belt which producers wanted to draw on and enhance the panel even further.

“Plus, audiences will be thrilled to see her back judging on primetime TV, just as she once was on Strictly.”

A spokeswoman for ITV also said: “We’re looking forward to having Dame Arlene on the show – a very special, special guest for Dancing on Ice.”

The ITV skating competition returns this Sunday with the celebrities taking to the rink for Dance Week.

However, there may be something slightly different on the show this weekend as Phillip Schofield has tested positive for Covid-19.

Phil will have to provide two negative lateral flow tests to be able to host Sunday’s show with Holly Willoughby.

According to reports, ITV has lined up Stephen Mulhern to take Phil’s place if need be.

A source told the Mirror: “While Phil is off recovering, Stephen was delighted to be asked to step in to fill his shoes and present alongside Holly.

“He gets on with everyone so bosses are more than happy for him to step up. Everyone’s wishing Phil a quick recovery and hoping to see him back in his rightful place later this month.”

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV, Sunday February 6, at 6pm.

