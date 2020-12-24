Andi Peters has revealed he didn’t get on with his Dancing On Ice partner Tamara Sharp.

The presenter took part in the show back in 2006 alongside professional skater Tamara.

However, on Thursday’s Lorraine, he admitted they didn’t really see eye-to-eye and said she “wasn’t great”.

Andi Peters admitted he didn’t get on with his Dancing On Ice partner Tamara (Credit: ITV)

What did Andi Peters say about Dancing On Ice?

Speaking to 2021 contestant Denise Van Outen, Andi said: “The partnership is really important.

“Me and my partner, bizarrely all those years ago, we didn’t really get on. She used to refer to me to Torvill and Dean as ‘him’.

“We’d all be on the ice and she would say to Torvill and Dean, ‘Tell him, he needs to…’ and I was like ‘I am here.'”

Andi competing on Dancing On Ice during its first ever series (Credit: ITV)

He added: “But I would be stood at the side eating a chocolate bar. My partner wasn’t great.”

Andi appeared on the first ever series of the ITV skating show.

However, he was eliminated second alongside Tamara.

Andi’s admission comes after Denise gushed over her relationship with pro partner Matt Evers ahead of next year’s series.

She said: “He’s been on the show since day dot, he’s such a support and he’s got so much patience.

Denise gushed over her partnership with Matt Evers on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Denise gushes over Dancing On Ice partner Matt

“The way he’s been teaching me, honestly, I take my hat off to him because some days he must feel like banging his head against a brick wall.”

The star went on to reveal Matt has been living with her.

She added: “He’s been living with us which has been lovely because we’d met Matt before the show and spent a bit of time with him.

“We said, ‘Look, why don’t you come and bubble with us?’ We love having him here, he’s part of the family now.”

The new series of Dancing On Ice returns to ITV on January 17, 2021.

