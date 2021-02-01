Dancing On Ice newbie Amy Tinkler has become a new favourite to win the show after replacing Denise Van Outen.
Denise was forced out of the competition last week due to a shoulder injury she suffered during training.
Now, it seems Amy has been tipped to win the series after receiving a good score from the judges on Sunday night.
Could Amy Tinkler win Dancing On Ice?
She and professional partner Joe Johnson bagged 28 points out of 40 for their routine for Musical Week.
The star received a 7.5 from John Barrowman, 7 from Ashley Banjo and Christopher Dean and a 6.5 from Jayne Torvill.
Now, many viewers have predicted Amy could be a dark horse in the competition.
What did viewers say?
Meanwhile, one person compared her to Kelvin Fletcher as he won Strictly Come Dancing after replacing Jamie Laing.
They said: “Cannot wait for Amy Tinkler to pull a Kelvin and win this being a reserve choice.”
In addition, another wrote: “Amy the dark horse, calling it now!”
After that, a third added: “@amytinkler2 you were amazing on @dancingonice. I hope that you make it all way and win.”
cannot wait for Amy Tinkler to pull a Kelvin and win this being a reserve choice. #DancingOnIce #DoI
Amy the dark horse, calling it now! #dancingonice
@amytinkler2 you were amazing on @dancingonice I hope that you make it all way and win #TeamAmy #DOI #DancingOnIce
Who left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night?
Meanwhile, last night saw Olympic skier Graham Bell voted off after a skate-off against Rebekah Vardy.
Graham said: “I felt like we’ve got a lot more, technical skating and good skating, but hey-ho.
“I think I will use [the skating] in the future. I’m not going to quit skating.”
Viewers were divided, with many saying they thought Rebekah should have been voted off.
One wrote: “@skigrahambell you were robbed. Loved your skate off. I had a tear in my eye too.”
After that, another added: “Once again there is clearly an agenda going on here. Vardy should be going home! Graham was robbed!”
In conclusion, a third tweeted: “Graham was robbed! He’s a better skater than Rebekah.”
