Ricky Hatton, Claire Sweeney and Greg Rutherford on Dancing On Ice 2024
Look away, Dancing On Ice! 10 scathing tweets over this year’s ‘awful’ line-up

Nine stars have been confirmed so far...

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice 2024 will be on our screens before we know it and the line-up is close to being complete.

The likes of Claire Sweeney, Amber Davies and Stephen Webb will be taking to the ice in the new year.

However, some viewers aren’t impressed with the line-up so far and have shared their thoughts online.

Claire Sweeney smiling in Dancing On Ice 2024 promo pic
Claire has joined the Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up

Claire, Amber and Stephen will be joined by Ricky Hatton, Hannah Spearritt, Greg Rutherford, Miles Nazaire, Lou Sanders and EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood. Other celebs are likely to be confirmed soon.

Ricky – who played Fatboy on the soap – was confirmed as the latest star today (October 4). He said on Loose Women: “I’m very excited. Very scared. It’s come at such a great time in life.”

Can he skate? Linda Robson asked. Ricky replied: “No, not at all.

“It was something that scared me and it’s a massive challenge and I think we all grow when we do something that scares us.”

Miles Nazaire smiling in Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up
Reality star Miles will get his skates on (Credit: ITV)

How are fans reacting?

On X – formerly known as Twitter – fans are sharing their thoughts on the line-up so far. And it’s not looking pretty!

One person said: “This is turning out to be an awful line-up for @dancingonice. I hope they are leaving the big names to the end?”

Another wrote: “Speaking of shows I grew up watching I’m kinda disappointed with the #DancingOnIce line-up for next year. I’ll still watch but the only one I know is Hannah from S Club 7. Surely they can do better than that…”

Someone else added: “They’ve been scraping the barrel for years. Both Ice and Strictly have. Ice isn’t popular anymore.”

“Scraping the barrel I see. Did you spend so much on Claire and Ricky that you can’t afford anyone else?,” another commented.

Amber Davies posing for Dancing On Ice 2024 line-up
Viewers have divided opinions on the line-up (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, one person said: “Dancing On Ice 2024 line up so far: Who? Who? Aw Stephen from Googlebox!”

Another admitted: “Another bunch of D list celebs apart from a couple of people.”

A seventh tweeted: “So far not sure I will bother. Who are these people. (Apart from Greg Rutherford). Someone from Gogglebox is not a celebrity.”

In addition, another wrote: “Who are some of these ‘celebrities’, never heard of half of them!!”

Someone else added: “So far I have only heard of one of these so called ‘celebrities’…”

Ricky Horwood smiling in Dancing On Ice 2024 promo pic
Ricky is the latest star to have signed up (Credit: ITV)

Finally, one person wrote: “What’s happened to Dancing On Ice, think it’s had it’s time… who are all these supposed famous people..”

However, others are excited about the line-up. One gushed: “I am loving the line-up for @dancingonice so far it just keeps getting better and better. Can’t wait for it to start in January.”

Another added: “@dancingonice line-up is looking great so far.”

