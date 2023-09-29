Strictly legend tipped to sign up for Dancing On Ice: ‘He’ll come into his own on the show’

Olympic gold medalist Greg Rutherford has been linked with a spot on Dancing On Ice 2024.

So far, four contestants have been confirmed for the next series of ITV’s ice skating celebrity reality competition.

They are Corrie actress Claire Sweeney, boxer Ricky Hatton, S Club 7’sHannah Spearritt, and Love Island cast member Amber Davies.

But now it is claimed former Strictly participant Greg will also be taking to the rink in a few months.

Greg Rutherford danced with pro star Natalie Lowe when he took to the Strictly dance floor in 2016 (Credit: YouTube)

Greg Rutherford for Dancing On Ice?

According to The Sun, 36-year-old Greg Rutherford is set to sign up for DOI after a reported “chat” about getting involved.

The retired track and field athlete was recently tipped to possibly join Britain’s bobsleigh team for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

However, any hopes Greg may have had to do so were reportedly ended after he suffered a shoulder injury.

Greg became the second British man to win Olympic gold in the long jump with his triumph in 2012 (Credit: Splash)

‘Greg was gutted’

A show insider is said to have told the tabloid: “Greg was gutted after his Olympic dreams were derailed. But it basically freed up his calendar so when the Dancing On Ice offer came along, he decided to chat with bosses.

Dancing On Ice will give Greg something to channel his competitive spirit into.

“As an athlete, he loves having something to focus on and a project to train for. So this will give him something to channel his competitive spirit into.”

Greg Rutherford was the eighth celeb booted off the Strictly dance floor in 2016 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Greg should really come into his own on DOI’

Additionally, the unnamed insider hyped up Greg’s chance of success on Dancing On Ice.

They are said to have continued: “Ice skating is arguably more athletic than ballroom dancing, so Greg should really come into his own on the show. He’ll put the hours into training and be laser-focussed on going all the way.”

An ITV spokesperson reportedly commented to The Sun: “Dancing On Ice’s line-up will be confirmed in the coming weeks.”

