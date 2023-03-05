The Dancing On Ice viewer vote opened early tonight as the 2023 semi-final got underway – and fans watching at home were less than impressed.

After the professional skaters opened the show with their routine, the five semi-finalists took to the ice.

However, Mollie Gallagher, Siva Kaneswaran, Joey Essex, Nile Wilson and The Vivienne were tasked with skating without their partners for the very first time.

And, instead of skating with the comfort blanket of their pros, the five celebrities took to the ice together, performing a Bond-themed number.

Dancing On Ice 2023 semi-final

After the skate, the judges offered their scores, giving the celebrity who impressed most – Nile – five points and the one who impressed the least – The Vivienne – one point.

The Vivienne also fell during her skate.

After the scores were in, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed that the voting was now open.

It marked a format change for the show. Usually, voting doesn’t open until all couples have skated.

And many viewers took their complaints to Twitter, with many branding it “unfair”.

Complaints pour in as Dancing On Ice 2023 semi-final vote opens

Many viewers appeared to think it was unfair that the voting opened before the celebrities had completed their routines with their partners.

Taking to Twitter, one commented: “It’s a bit unfair that we’ve not seen the performances yet and opening the vote?”

A second asked: “Excuse me. Why are they opening the vote before the couples have even skated??”

“I’m not voting yet till I’ve seen the second routines as that’s fair,” said another.

“Opening the vote already is ridiculous,” blasted another furious fan.

“For people to actually judge legitimately on the skate, you need to see their actual performance! People are just going to vote for their favourite celebrity based on personality, not skating.”

“I’m waiting to do my votes until after the second skates. I hope most people will do the same,” said another.

“Even before they have all completed both dances the voting is open. Just like Strictly it’s not about how good but how popular,” another complained.

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield return next Sunday (March 11) with the Dancing On Ice 2023 final.

