Dancing On Ice 2022 judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean left viewers feeling slightly sick with their performance last night.

But it wasn’t the actual routine, it was how it was filmed!

In a Dancing On Ice first, Torvill and Dean were filmed by a drone on the ice.

The drone captured the performance in one shot.

The performance left some viewers feeling sick! (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022

The skating legends performed to the Beatles’ Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers complain to ITV about amount of adverts

But the way it was filmed left some of those watching at home feeling dizzy and slightly motion sick!

One person said on Twitter: “Can’t cope with drone cam on #dancingonice makes me feel sick.”

A drone filmed the performance (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Another wrote: “Please no drone, I was really looking forward to the skate but drone made me feel travel sick.”

A third added: “Please don’t ever use that drone again couldn’t watch the performance as it made me feel sick.”

A fourth felt the same, writing: “Drone camera made me feel quite sick. Couldn’t watch it.”

However, others loved watching Torvill and Dean take to the ice for the first time this series.

One gushed: “I don’t think we will ever see two people more in sync than Torvill and Dean… #mesmerizing.”

Torvill and Dean wowed many fans with their routine (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Such an incredible and breathtaking performance from Torvill and Dean with the drone it felt like we were flying haha!”

One added: “Always mesmerising watching Torvill and Dean skate.”

Last night’s show saw Ben Foden become the first celebrity to leave the competition.

Following a skate-off with Ria Hebden, the judges decided to save her.

After the decision was made, Ben gushed over his brief time on the show.

He said: “This woman [Robin Johnstone] is incredible, and it’s about the people who make this experience.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: All the stars taking part in this year’s series

He then joked: “Obviously I thought there would be somebody who couldn’t skate and it turns out it was me.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 30, at 6pm.

Did you enjoy Torvill and Dean’s performance? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.