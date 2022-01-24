Torvill and Dean on Dancing On Ice 2022
TV

Dancing On Ice 2022: Torvill and Dean leave viewers ‘feeling sick’ with routine

Some people had to switch off!

By Rebecca Carter

Dancing On Ice 2022 judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean left viewers feeling slightly sick with their performance last night.

But it wasn’t the actual routine, it was how it was filmed!

In a Dancing On Ice first, Torvill and Dean were filmed by a drone on the ice.

The drone captured the performance in one shot.

Torvill and Dean on Dancing On Ice 2022
The performance left some viewers feeling sick! (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022

The skating legends performed to the Beatles’ Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers complain to ITV about amount of adverts

But the way it was filmed left some of those watching at home feeling dizzy and slightly motion sick!

One person said on Twitter: “Can’t cope with drone cam on #dancingonice makes me feel sick.”

Torvill and Dean on Dancing On Ice 2022
A drone filmed the performance (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Another wrote: “Please no drone, I was really looking forward to the skate but drone made me feel travel sick.”

A third added: “Please don’t ever use that drone again couldn’t watch the performance as it made me feel sick.”

A fourth felt the same, writing: “Drone camera made me feel quite sick. Couldn’t watch it.”

However, others loved watching Torvill and Dean take to the ice for the first time this series.

One gushed: “I don’t think we will ever see two people more in sync than Torvill and Dean… #mesmerizing.”

Torvill and Dean on Dancing On Ice 2022
Torvill and Dean wowed many fans with their routine (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Such an incredible and breathtaking performance from Torvill and Dean with the drone it felt like we were flying haha!”

One added: “Always mesmerising watching Torvill and Dean skate.”

Last night’s show saw Ben Foden become the first celebrity to leave the competition.

Following a skate-off with Ria Hebden, the judges decided to save her.

After the decision was made, Ben gushed over his brief time on the show.

He said: “This woman [Robin Johnstone] is incredible, and it’s about the people who make this experience.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice contestants 2022: All the stars taking part in this year’s series

He then joked: “Obviously I thought there would be somebody who couldn’t skate and it turns out it was me.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 30, at 6pm.

Did you enjoy Torvill and Dean’s performance? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby wears purple dress on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby fans all say same thing about her dress
Paul O'Grady opens up on his health
Paul O’Grady was given a ‘new lease of life’ after quitting daily habit over health fears
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner on Weekend Kitchen
John Torode and Lisa Faulkner fans’ plea to couple over disappointing Weekend Kitchen news
dancing on ice Rachel stevens
Dancing on Ice: Who is Rachel Stevens married to? Why did she and Jeremy Edwards split?
peter phillips girlfriend introduced to the queen
Peter Phillips ‘introduces new girlfriend to the Queen after divorce’
Charlie Dimmock on why she has 'no regrets' over Garden Force affair that ended her long-term romance
Charlie Dimmock on why she has ‘no regrets’ over Ground Force affair that ended long-term romance