Dancing On Ice 2022 is now hotting up as the celebrities begin taking on more challenging routines.

However, there seems to be three stars who are appearing to be favourites to potentially win.

A bookmakers has predicted that Regan Gascoigne could take the top spot and win the 2022 series.

Regan is favourite to win Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022 odds

According to Betfair, Regan is proving to be the favourite to win.

His odds are placed at 5/4.

Meanwhile, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt is in second place with odds at 12/5.

Kimberly is second favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

In third place, and closely behind, is former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole.

He has odds of 4/1.

Connor Ball, Liberty Poole, Kye Whyte and Bez all follow behind.

However, Stef Reid and Sally Dynevor are at the bottom with odds at 33/1 and 50/1 respectively.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Regan Gascoigne is holding on to the top spot and remains favourite to win the series after his odds were slashed from 7/4 to 5/4.

Will Brendan win? (Credit: ITV)

“However, he’s closely followed by strong contender Kimberly Wyatt 12/5 who’s recently moved into second favourite.

“But they both face stiff competition from Strictly star and third favourite Brendan Cole who sits at 4/1 to take this year’s skating crown.”

Viewers previously declared Regan their winner after an incredible performance last month.

What did Regan receive on Dancing On Ice recently?

Regan received two eights and two 8.5s from the judges, for a total of 33 out of 40.

One viewer wrote on Twitter at the time: “Beautiful dance by Regan, everyone else might as well go home #dancingonice.”

In addition, another added: “I’m calling it now – Regan Gascoigne for the win.”

Finally, a third said: “This guy Regan is extremely good for week 3 he’ll win it no doubt.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday February 13, at 6pm.

