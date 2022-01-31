Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers all made the same complaint about last night’s show (Sunday, January 30).

Fans of the show were left seriously irritated by one audience member who kept screaming in the studio!

What happened on Dancing On Ice 2022 last night?

Movies Week saw some colourful displays on Dancing On Ice last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice entered its third week of competition last night, with ten celebrities skating to secure the place in the competition.

Kimberly Wyatt and her skating partner, Mark Hanretty, were top of last night’s leaderboard. They skated to The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman and received 34.0 points from the judges.

On the other end of the leaderboard were Bez and Angela Egan, who picked up just 18.0 points. They skated to The Raider’s March from the Indiana Jones movies.

Other performances included Liberty Poole and Joe Johnson skating to I Like To Move It from Madagascar, Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer skating to Shallow from A Star is Born, and Regan Gascgoine and Karina Manta skating to Singing In The Rain.

Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard were meant to perform, however, an injury sustained by Kye meant they were forced to miss this week. They were given a bye.

However, it wasn’t the performances of the celebrities that got some viewers talking online – it was the audience!

What did viewers say?

Fans wanted Holly and Phil to tell the screamer in the audience to be quiet! (Credit: ITV)

At various points throughout the show, one understandably excited fan would scream and cheer loudly.

Though the mystery audience member thought they were just showing their support, they probably didn’t realise that their screaming was getting on the nerves of viewers at home!

“Will someone please remove the screamer from the studio, It’s putting me off watching, She is so annoying,” one viewer tweeted.

“Who on earth was the screaming banshee on #DancingOnIce last night? I kept watching but they totally ruined the feel of the show for me. If they’re back next week, someone please give them a gag as I want to enjoy it without the high pitched screams,” another said.

“#dancingonice Can’t you do something about the ‘screamer’ in the audience. It’s so annoying. I have to turn the sound down during the performance. It’s not necessary!” a third ranted.

“They need to silence the screaming throughout the show it’s ridiculous now,” another said.

What else happened on Dancing On Ice 2022 last night?

Ria said goodbye to the show last night (Credit: ITV)

It wasn’t just screaming audience members that got viewers talking about last night’s show. Yesterday saw yet another celebrity leave the competition.

Ria Hebden was the latest star to be voted off the show. Her routine to Into The Unknown from Frozen 2 picked up 26.0 points, but it wasn’t enough to save her from the skate-off.

Ria and her dance partner, Łukasz Różycki, went up against Rachel Stevens and Brendyn Hatfield in the skate-off.

However, unlike last week, Ria wasn’t saved by the judges and exited the competition in week three.

“We’ve had so much fun, it’s been an incredible journey,” Ria said when her fate was sealed.

“I’m going to continue skating,” Ria vowed. She then thanked Lukasz for skating with her.

“You’ve been an amazing friend.”

Dancing On Ice 2022 continues on Sunday, February 6 at 6pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

