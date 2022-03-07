Dancing On Ice viewers slam Christopher Dean over ‘annoying’ habit

Dancing On Ice 2022 viewers took to Twitter last night (Sunday, March 6) to slam Christopher Dean over an “annoying” habit of his.

Viewers found the fact that the judge kept pausing before giving his score pretty irritating!

Christopher Dean on Dancing On Ice 2022

Christopher Dean’s habit got under viewers’ skins (Credit: ITV)

It was the quarter-finals of Dancing On Ice 2022 last night, and things are hotting up as the competition hurtles into its final few weeks.

The show started off with a brilliant skating routine from Christopher and Jayne Torvill, before they took their places on the judging panel.

Along with fellow judges Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean gave out a perfect score of 10 three times last night.

Brendan Cole and Vanessa Bauer, Kimberly Wyatt and Mark Hanretty, and Regan Gascgoine and Karina Manta were the recipients of perfect 40s.

However, viewers soon grew tired of a habit of Dean’s when giving his high scores out.

The 63-year-old kept pausing before announcing his score – a habit that quickly got on some viewers’ nerves!

What did viewers say?

Viewers complained on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to complain.

“You’d think at some point someone would tell Chris that his little pauses and expressions before giving every vote is just bloody annoying!” one viewer grumbled.

“Can Chris please go first on the panel so we don’t have to watch the theatrical, usually unfunny, build up to his score every single time,” another wrote.

Another said: “It’s really annoying how Chris just won’t give the score without having to say something or do something different to be funny. Just give your score like the rest!”

One viewer even guessed that Chris would do it before the show even began too!

“Odds on, Chris doing an annoying pause before revealing his score for every couple,” they predicted correctly!

What else happened on Dancing On Ice 2022 last night?

Stef and Andy were eliminated last night (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the show, the seventh couple of the series was voted off the show.

Paralympic athlete Stef Reid and her skating partner, Andy Buchanan, were the latest couple to exit the show.

They faced Olympian Kye Whyte and Tippy Packard in the skate-off, with both couples hoping to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

However, the judges voted unanimously in favour of Kye and Tippy, meaning Stef and Andy’s skating journey was over.

“I’ve loved every moment. It’s not something that I ever thought I’d be able to do,” Stef said once her fate was sealed.

“I can’t thank you enough,” she told her partner as she gave him a hug.

The Dancing On Ice 2022 semi-finals will air on Sunday, March 13 at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.