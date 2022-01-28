Dancing On Ice 2022 returns for the third week this Sunday and bookies have predicted who could face elimination.

The skating series has already seen its first eviction after Ben Foden left the competition last Sunday.

But the latest celeb predicted to be at risk of being sent home is Lorraine star Ria Hebden.

Ria is the favourite to be eliminated next (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022 odds

Betfair has placed her odds at 7/4 to be the second contestant to leave.

It comes after Ria found herself in the dreaded skate-off last weekend against Ben.

The judges decided to save her meaning Ben went home, but will she end up in the skate-off this weekend?

Will Ria leave? (Credit: ITV)

Betfair also has Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor at 3/1 to face elimination.

Stef Reid is at 7/2 while Bez faces odds of 5/1.

Following behind is Kye Whyte at 6/1 and Rachel Stevens at 12/1.

The bookmakers also shared odds on who could win the 2022 series.

Following an incredible performance last Sunday, Regan Gascoigne has taken the top spot with odds placed at 7/4 to win.

Regan is current favourite to win Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Behind is former Strictly Come Dancing pro Brendan Cole at 3/1 and Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt at 4/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Regan Gascoigne has consolidated his position as the 7/4 favourite to take the top prize, ahead of Strictly pro Brendan Cole who is now 3/1.

“But watch out for Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, whose strong performances to date have seen her become 4/1 third favourite having previously been in the middle of the betting.

“In the elimination stakes, it is not looking good for TV presenter Ria Hebden who is both 100/1 to win and the clear 7/4 faovurite to be the second celebrity skating off into the sunset.”

Last weekend, rugby player Ben became the first star eliminated.

He gushed over Ria on Instagram following his exit.

Ben said: “@riahebden you skated beautifully and totally deserved the win – can’t wait to watch you in movie week.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, this Sunday (January 30) at 6pm.

