Dancing On Ice 2021 star Joe-Warren Plant has been accused of having secret skating lessons before the show.

The Emmerdale actor, 18, took to the ice for the first time on Sunday (January 17) alongside his professional partner Vanessa Bauer.

But now he’s found himself at the centre of a fix row after reports claimed Joe had figure skating training.

Joe-Warren Plant has been accused of having secret skating lessons before Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Did Joe-Warren Plant have skating lessons before Dancing On Ice 2021?

The Sun reports that Vanessa’s fellow professionals aren’t happy because they feel it will give Joe an advantage over his fellow contestants.

A source claimed: “To repeatedly say Joe is a complete amateur is just nonsense.

“He might not be the most accomplished skater, as viewers saw on Sunday night with his fall, but he’s far from a novice.

Joe’s partner Vanessa recently insisted he’s “never skated before” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“He took lessons in figure skating in Blackpool before he was officially partnered with Vanessa.”

The insider insisted Joe hasn’t “broken any rules” and he hasn’t “kept it a secret from the producers”.

However, the source said it’s “not exactly in the spirit of the competition where everyone starts from scratch”.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Joe and Dancing On Ice for comment.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Vanessa wrote on Instagram: “Joe has never skated before and was definitely not a natural.”

Joe performed for the first time on Sunday evening (Credit: ITV)

Their first performance was praised by viewers on Sunday evening despite Joe falling over on the ice.

Joe and Vanessa received 25 points out of 40 after they skated to Sucker by the Jonas Brothers.

However, during his routine, Joe took a tumble after appearing to trip on his skate.

Following the performance, Joe admitted: “I literally thought I was doing everything perfectly and then I just ended up on the floor and I don’t know what happened.”

Joe fell over on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say?

Viewers were divided after Joe managed to escape the first skate-off.

One person said on Twitter: “Joe should 100% have been in the skate-off.”

Another tweeted: “Joe should’ve been in the skate-off instead of Lady Leshurr 100%.”

However, others were full of praise for Joe and gushed over his “incredible” performance.

One said: “Joe is fantastic that was an incredible first skate.”

Another added: “That’s was such a good skate by Joe. Shame about the fall but he was still smiling.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 24, at 6pm.

