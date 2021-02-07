Dancing On Ice 2021 fans have begged Kelvin Fletcher to join the show after a comment he made on Twitter.

The show has faced a crisis recently after Denise Van Outen, Rufus Hound and Billie Faiers were forced to quit the series.

But during Sunday’s show (February 7), former contestant James Jordan joked he would happily skate again if more celebrities were to drop out.

Dancing On Ice fans begged Kelvin Fletcher to do the show (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

What did James say about Dancing On Ice?

James wrote on Twitter: “If any more people drop out of @dancingonice I’m happy to dust off my skates and go back just to make up the numbers.

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ashley Banjo criticised for giving Joe-Warren Plant lower score

“Loved the whole experience #DancingOnIce #jealous.”

Former Emmerdale actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin then replied: “I’ll come and have a go too.”

I’ll come and have a go too 😜 — Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher) February 7, 2021

That’s when fans went wild and begged Kelvin to join the programme.

One person said: “Yes yes yes!”

Another wrote: “Yeesssss… do it!!”

A third added: “Please do.”

It comes after reality TV star Billie confirmed she had left the show after suffering an injury.

Billie has left Dancing On Ice 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Billie Faiers left Dancing On Ice

She said on Instagram: “I am so so sad that our @dancingonice journey has come to an end after an accident in rehearsals on Friday causing me a head injury, forcing us out of the competition.

“I am so so gutted we can’t perform tonight, we worked so so hard on this week’s routine.

Read more: Billie Faiers quits Dancing On Ice: Five crises the show has faced this series

“However, although it has sadly been cut short, being part of @dancingonice has been the best experience.

“I have met some wonderful people and I actually feel quite proud of myself that I pushed myself so far out of my comfort zone and faced some of my biggest fears.”

Would you like to see Kelvin do Dancing On Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.