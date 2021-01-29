Another Dancing on Ice 2021 contestant is hanging up their skates – but ITV has confirmed that Billie Faiers will be back.

The Mummy Diaries star will not perform on the ice this Sunday (January 31) after suffering a “family bereavement”.

It comes after reports that Billie’s beloved grandmother Wendy has passed away at the age of 77.

A source close to the family revealed that both Billie and her sister Sam are “devastated” by the loss (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing on Ice say about Billie’s departure?

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: “Sadly due to a family bereavement this week, Billie is taking a break from the ice and won’t be on Sunday’s show.”

Read more: Myleene Klass becomes the first celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice

The rep added: “We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time.”

Billie was widely praised by the judges for her first skate.

Sadly due to a family bereavement this week, Billie is taking a break from the ice and won’t be on Sunday’s show.

She danced to the Spice Girls’ Spice Up Your Life with her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

Judge John Barrowman said: “You spiced up the rink! I absolutely loved it and I love this outfit. Get the nerves out of the way, your first skate is over.”

Billie and Mark danced to Spice up Your Life for their first skate (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Billie’s grandmother?

The Daily Mail reports that Wendy passed away aged 77 from pneumonia.

A source close to the family revealed that both Billie and her sister Sam are “devastated” by the loss.

“The girls are completely devastated.

Read more: Gemma Collins tips Billie Faiers to win Dancing on Ice

“They were very close with their nan and her passing has come as a complete shock to the family.”

It’s also believed the sisters have stopped production on their Mummy Diaries series to grieve.

Understandably, neither Sam or Billie have been on social media since the devastating news broke.

In October 2019, Sam did share a picture of herself and Billie with their mum Suzie and their grandparents – Wendy can be seen on the right, smiling proudly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Faiers | Sam Faiers (@samanthafaiers)

So will anyone take Billie’s place?

Billie is expected to return to the ice a week on Sunday, but one star who isn’t returning to Dancing on Ice 2021 is Denise Van Outen.

It was confirmed that she has left the show following an injury – she will be replaced by Olympian Amy Tinkler.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us your Dancing on Ice 2021 favourite.