Colin Jackson turned down same-sex dancing partner on Dancing On Ice
TV

Dancing On Ice 2021: Colin Jackson says he ‘turned down’ being in a same-sex couple

Says he gets on better with women

By Paul Hirons

Dancing On Ice star Colin Jackson has revealed he turned down the chance to skate in a same-sex pairing in the 2021 series.

If he had accepted, it would have been the second same-sex couple of the ice skating show in as many years.

Former Olympic athlete Colin, 53, came out as gay in 2017.

Colin Jackson turned down same-sex dancing partner on Dancing On Ice
Colin said he ‘gets on better with women’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Colin say about Dancing On Ice 2021

Speaking to The Sun, Colin said he “gets on better with women”.

“I could have danced with a man on DOI. But I didn’t want to,” he said.

Read more: Dancing on Ice: Jason Donovan compared to former winner James Jordan

“I get on better with women to be honest. Me and my dance partner Klabera [Komini] have an absolute blast.

“We are giggling all the time – and sharing too many sweets – mainly Wine Gums!”

Colin Jackson turned down same-sex dancing partner on Dancing On Ice
Colin is dancing with pro skater Klabera (Credit: ITV)

Who will be skating this year?

Colin will take his place alongside the likes of Faye Brookes, Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan in the series this weekend.

Last year, the show made history when Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers danced together.

They became the first same-sex couple to dance in-competition on a TV talent show.

Strictly followed DOI’s lead last year when Olympic-winning boxer Nicola Adams danced with Katya Jones.

holly and Phil on dancing on ice
Holly has tipped Myleene to win (Credit: ITV)

Who does Holly think will win?

Ahead of this weekend’s opening show, co-host Holly Willoughby predicted that Myleene Klass will win this year’s series.

She told Entertainment Daily ahead of the launch: “I think she’s got musicality because obviously she’s a musician and she’s a performer anyway and I just, I don’t know, I think she’s going to fall in love with it.

Read more: Dancing on Ice judges have a ‘Golden Ticket’ to allow one celebrity to avoid public vote

“That’s my little insider tip,” she said, adding: “Based on nothing by the way!”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV this Sunday (January 17) at 6pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Pembrokeshire Murders: Luke Evans looks dramatically different from character as he strips to Speedos
Grand Designs Greg and Georgie, with kevin McCloud
Grand Designs: Greg and Georgie have viewers sobbing with ‘unbelievable’ home build
tipping point contestant death
Tipping Point and Ben Shephard pay tribute after death of contestant
The Chase: Darragh Ennis addresses claims he has been ‘sacked’ from the show
katie price son harvey
Katie Price reveals son Harvey is going into permanent care
Find out why Prince George will never be king
Prince George of Cambridge will never be king, royal expert predicts