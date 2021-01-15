Dancing On Ice star Colin Jackson has revealed he turned down the chance to skate in a same-sex pairing in the 2021 series.

If he had accepted, it would have been the second same-sex couple of the ice skating show in as many years.

Former Olympic athlete Colin, 53, came out as gay in 2017.

Colin said he ‘gets on better with women’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Colin say about Dancing On Ice 2021

Speaking to The Sun, Colin said he “gets on better with women”.

“I could have danced with a man on DOI. But I didn’t want to,” he said.

Read more: Dancing on Ice: Jason Donovan compared to former winner James Jordan

“I get on better with women to be honest. Me and my dance partner Klabera [Komini] have an absolute blast.

“We are giggling all the time – and sharing too many sweets – mainly Wine Gums!”

Colin is dancing with pro skater Klabera (Credit: ITV)

Who will be skating this year?

Colin will take his place alongside the likes of Faye Brookes, Denise Van Outen and Jason Donovan in the series this weekend.

Last year, the show made history when Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Matt Evers danced together.

They became the first same-sex couple to dance in-competition on a TV talent show.

Strictly followed DOI’s lead last year when Olympic-winning boxer Nicola Adams danced with Katya Jones.

Holly has tipped Myleene to win (Credit: ITV)

Who does Holly think will win?

Ahead of this weekend’s opening show, co-host Holly Willoughby predicted that Myleene Klass will win this year’s series.

She told Entertainment Daily ahead of the launch: “I think she’s got musicality because obviously she’s a musician and she’s a performer anyway and I just, I don’t know, I think she’s going to fall in love with it.

Read more: Dancing on Ice judges have a ‘Golden Ticket’ to allow one celebrity to avoid public vote

“That’s my little insider tip,” she said, adding: “Based on nothing by the way!”

Dancing on Ice starts on ITV this Sunday (January 17) at 6pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.