Sunday 8th March 2020
Dancing On Ice 2020 Final: Joe Swash crowned winner

All over for another year now!

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
So tonight (Sunday, March 9) Dancing On Ice has crowned its champions for 2020 and - surprise, surprise - the results have left the audience divided.

The final saw Perri Kiely, Joe Swash and Libby Clegg skate it out for the accolade alongside their pro partners.

They all scored a maximum 40 points in both their skate performances!

Joe and Alex were first to skate the Bolero (Credit: ITV)

In the end, though, Perri and Joe were the final two celebs to tackle the Bolero, Torvill and Dean's legendary Olympics 1984 routine.

Ahead of Phillip Schofield calling the winner, he revealed that the voting had been very close.

And then he announced Joe and his partner Alex Murphy as the champions.

And the winner is... (Credit: ITV)

Perri had been favourite to win from the outset, displaying exceptional skill on the ice.

Meanwhile Joe had at one point languished at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Both have legions of fans, so some upset on social media over the result was to be expected...

There was also a lot of love for Joe and how much improvement he'd made though...

Joe was elated to have won (Credit: ITV)

Who did you want to win?

